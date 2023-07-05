LAFC send Kwadwo Opoku to CF Montréal in blockbuster trade

LAFC completed a head-turning move Wednesday, announcing they have traded Kwadwo “Mahala” Opoku to CF Montréal in exchange for one of the league’s largest-ever General Allocation Money (GAM) hauls.

The defending MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield champions have received $1.75 million GAM in exchange for the versatile Ghanaian forward. The funds break down as $1.65 million in 2023 GAM and $100k in 2024 GAM.

Opoku, 21, is coming off a breakout season for LAFC in 2022, tallying 7g/3a in nearly 1,800 minutes (34 appearances) and placing ninth on the 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list. This year, Opoku has 2g/2a in nearly 1,200 minutes (19 appearances) and helped LAFC reach the Concacaf Champions League final. He consistently progressed with the Black & Gold after joining in October 2020 from the Attram De Visser Soccer Academy in Ghana.

"Mahala has been an incredible story and an important player for us over the last few years," LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a release.