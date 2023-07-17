NYCFC sign Norwegian defender Birk Risa

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

New York City FC have signed defender Birk Risa from Norwegian top-flight side Molde FK through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Monday.

Risa, 25, predominantly plays center back and left back. The former Norwegian youth international has made more than 180 first-team appearances throughout his professional career, spanning Eliteserien sides Molde and Odds BK, as well as German Bundesliga club 1. FC Köln.

“I’m very happy, it’s a dream come true to play in the Major League Soccer,” Risa said in a statement. “I’m really looking forward to getting started, to being part of the team and building something at this great club. I like to play good football, keep possession, play together as a team, and be leader both on-and-off the field.”

At NYCFC, Risa will mainly slot alongside veteran center backs Maxime Chanot and Thiago Martins. Homegrown midfielders Justin Haak and James Sands can also play along the backline, giving head coach Nick Cushing tactical flexibility.

Risa is NYCFC’s second addition of the Secondary Transfer Window after the club acquired Algerian striker Mounsef Bakrar last week from the Croatian first division.

“We are thrilled to welcome Birk to New York City. Birk is a left-footed center back whose ability to play from the back will fit into our system and style of play. Birk is entering his prime and will bring quality and depth to the center back position as we turn our attention to the second half of the season and toward playoffs,” NYCFC sporting director David Lee said.

“In addition to leadership and a team-first mentality, Birk brings European experience having played in the Norway’s top division for multiple years, in addition to the UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League with Molde. We look forward to welcoming Birk and hope to get him integrated into the squad quickly.”

NYCFC, who won MLS Cup in 2021, are four points back of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs pace (13th place in Eastern Conference) at the Leagues Cup break. The summer window remains open until Aug. 2, allowing clubs to make additions.