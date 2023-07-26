LAFC acquire Bulgarian midfielder Filip Krastev on loan

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
LAFC have acquired Bulgarian international midfielder Filip Krastev on loan from Belgian second-division side Lommel SK, the club announced Wednesday.
The 21-year-old’s deal with the Black & Gold runs through June 2024 with a purchase option.
"Filip is an incredibly talented midfielder whose dynamic qualities and technical ability fit well within our game model," LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said in a release. "We are excited to welcome Filip to LAFC as he takes the next step of what I am confident will be a successful career."
Capped 11 times by Bulgaria, Krastev has featured prominently in UEFA Nations League play and Euro qualifiers. At club level, he’s coming off a strong loan spell at Bulgarian side Levski Sofia that included 12 goals and 11 assists in 56 matches across all competitions.
Krastev should offer depth to LAFC’s midfield group, which is spearheaded by Kellyn Acosta, Timothy Tillman and Ilie Sánchez. The club’s expected to soon transfer out midfielder José Cifuentes to Scottish side Rangers FC.
In signing Krastev, LAFC continue a trend of bringing in younger European talents. Ahead of the 2023 season, the Black & Gold signed Croatian forward Stipe Biuk and Polish midfielder/forward Mateusz Bogusz.
LAFC, second in the Western Conference table, are looking to defend their MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield titles in 2023. They also received a Leagues Cup bye into the Round of 32.
