LAFC acquire forward Mario González from Braga

"Mario is an experienced attacker with a proven goalscoring record, which was a priority addition for us this transfer window," John Thorrington, LAFC's co-president and general manager, said in a release. "We are excited to welcome Mario and see his qualities help deliver further success to our club and supporters."

The 27-year-old Spaniard brings a versatile presence to LAFC's attacking group, capable of playing centrally or out wide.

LAFC have addressed an area of need in the transfer market, announcing Saturday that they've acquired forward Mario González from Portuguese top-flight side Braga.

González, who came through Villareal's youth system in Spain, is coming off a successful loan period at Belgian Pro League side OH Leuven, having tallied 13 goals and one assist in 22 games. Another strong season occurred in 2020-21, when González scored 14 goals in 27 games for Tondela in the Portuguese first division.

In total, González made six appearances for Villareal’s first team. He also scored four goals in 25 appearances while at Braga, in between numerous loans.

Aside from Vela and Bouanga, González is expected to complement LAFC forwards Stipe Biuk and Mateusz Bogusz. The club also recently traded Kwadwo Opoku to CF Montréal for $1.75 million in General Allocation Money (GAM), among the league's highest-ever GAM exchanges.