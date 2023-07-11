Transfer Tracker

NYCFC sign Algerian forward Mounsef Bakrar

Mounsef Bakrar - NYCFC - transfer
Jonathan Sigal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

New York City FC have bolstered their attack, announcing Tuesday they’ve signed Algerian youth international forward Mounsef Bakrar from Croatian top-flight side NK Istra 1961.

Bakrar, 22, joins via the league’s U22 Initiative and is under contract through 2026 with an option for 2027. He arrives with 18 goals and three assists in 84 club appearances, breaking through at Algerian side ES Sétif before moving to Istra.

"We are delighted to welcome Mounsef to New York," sporting director David Lee said in a release. "Mounsef is a talented and dynamic forward who enjoyed a fantastic first season in Europe and we are excited for the impact he will have on our roster, while also adding quality and depth as we enter the latter stages of the season and toward the playoffs."

Bakrar, who mainly plays center forward, addresses a lingering area of need for NYCFC since Taty Castellanos spent the 2022-23 European season on loan at LaLiga’s Girona FC and Heber was traded to Seattle Sounders FC during the offseason.

This year, head coach Nick Cushing has used various players in the No. 9 role while the Cityzens have scored just over one goal per game. Talles Magno, Gabriel Pereira, Santiago Rodríguez, Matías Pellegrini and Richard Ledezma are all key pieces in the final third, though none are natural center forwards.

"I am thrilled to be joining New York City," Bakrar said. "It’s a club that plays exciting attacking football that suits my style of play. I look forward to playing in this great city and hope to contribute on the field and help this team fight for trophies." 

NYCFC, who won a league title in 2021, are chasing an eighth straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip. This addition occurs with the Secondary Transfer Window open and lasting until Aug. 2.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Transfer Tracker New York City Football Club Monsef Bakrar

Related Stories

Orlando City sign homegrown goalkeeper Javier Otero
Colorado Rapids sign DP striker Rafael Navarro from Palmeiras
New England Revolution acquire Argentine forward Tomás Chancalay
More News
More News
2023 MLS All-Star Week Fan Events

2023 MLS All-Star Week Fan Events
Power Rankings: Seattle Sounders, St. Louis CITY leap after Matchday 24
Power Rankings

Power Rankings: Seattle Sounders, St. Louis CITY leap after Matchday 24
Your Tuesday Kickoff: Is the best matchday of the regular season coming up Wednesday? 
The Daily Kickoff

Your Tuesday Kickoff: Is the best matchday of the regular season coming up Wednesday? 
Jim Curtin signs contract extension with Philadelphia Union

Jim Curtin signs contract extension with Philadelphia Union
NYCFC sign Algerian forward Mounsef Bakrar
Transfer Tracker

NYCFC sign Algerian forward Mounsef Bakrar
USA vs. Panama: How to watch & stream, preview of Gold Cup semifinal
Concacaf Gold Cup

USA vs. Panama: How to watch & stream, preview of Gold Cup semifinal
More News
Video
Video
Were the red cards in Columbus vs. NYCFC correctly given?
10:15
Instant Replay

Were the red cards in Columbus vs. NYCFC correctly given?
Player of the Matchday 24: Léo Chú
0:36

Player of the Matchday 24: Léo Chú
Golazos galore! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:52

Golazos galore! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. San Jose Earthquakes | July 8, 2023
6:57

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. San Jose Earthquakes | July 8, 2023
More Video