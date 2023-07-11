NYCFC sign Algerian forward Mounsef Bakrar

Bakrar, 22, joins via the league’s U22 Initiative and is under contract through 2026 with an option for 2027. He arrives with 18 goals and three assists in 84 club appearances, breaking through at Algerian side ES Sétif before moving to Istra.

"We are delighted to welcome Mounsef to New York," sporting director David Lee said in a release. "Mounsef is a talented and dynamic forward who enjoyed a fantastic first season in Europe and we are excited for the impact he will have on our roster, while also adding quality and depth as we enter the latter stages of the season and toward the playoffs."