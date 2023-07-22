NYCFC transfer Gabriel Pereira to Qatar's Al-Rayyan 

"We plan to use the roster flexibility that Gabi’s departure gives us to continue our activity in the summer transfer window and bolster our current squad to help us finish the season strongly as we head towards the playoffs."

"While we’re disappointed to see [Pereira] leave midseason, we understand his desire to take this new opportunity in a new league," NYCFC sporting director David Lee said in a release.

The 21-year-old Brazilian was NYCFC’s leading scorer during the 2023 season, tallying six goals as they looked to get above the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line.

NYCFC maintain a sell-on fee and receive an undisclosed eight-figure transfer fee, making it among the club’s most lucrative outgoing moves.

Pereira, who originally signed with NYCFC in March 2022, spent 16 months with the club. He arrived from Brazilian Serie A side Corinthians as a U22 Initiative player, and his exit now gives the club a high-profile roster slot to potentially utilize during the ongoing Secondary Transfer Window or next winter.

Pereira proved remarkably effective during his time in MLS, tallying 14 goals and seven assists in 48 regular-season games (~2,900 minutes). He was part of NYCFC’s 2022 Campeones Cup-winning side as well.

"I want to thank everyone at the club and City Football Group for my time in New York," said Pereira. "I have lived many incredible moments here. I’m very grateful to the club and to all the fans for their support. The message I leave for the fans is one of gratitude for the support you have given me during my time here."

As Pereira departs, NYCFC will look to integrate new U22 Initiative signing Mounsef Bakrar at striker. The likes of Talles Magno, Santiago Rodríguez, Matías Pellegrini and Richard Ledezma are other key pieces in the final third.

At the Leagues Cup break, NYCFC are four points off the Eastern Conference’s ninth and final playoff spot. The MLS Cup 2021 champions haven’t missed the postseason since their expansion season in 2015.