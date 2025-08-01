USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner returns to New England Revolution

The New England Revolution have acquired goalkeeper Matt Turner on loan from French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais, the club announced Friday.

"Matt’s talent and leadership will make our squad stronger now and in the future. We look forward to having Matt and his family back in New England."

"When the opportunity arose to bring Matt Turner back to the Revolution, we were glad to act swiftly to welcome one of the most talented players ever to represent the club," said sporting director Curt Onalfo.

Turner previously spent 2016-22 with New England. He went from being undrafted out of college soccer to being named the 2021 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and earning a reported $6 million transfer to English Premier League powerhouse Arsenal FC.

The 31-year-old will be a Designated Player on New England’s roster for the remainder of the 2025 MLS season and then a Targeted Allocation Money (TAM)-eligible player in 2026.

The USMNT shot-stopper is on loan through June 2026 with a purchase option, giving him a ramp-up to when the United States co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Mexico and Canada.

Veteran presence

During his first stint with the Revs, Turner played in 111 matches (all competitions) and helped them win the 2021 MLS Supporters' Shield behind a then-record 73 points. He was also named a 2021 MLS All-Star and to the 2021 MLS Best XI.

Upon moving overseas, Turner made seven appearances with Arsenal in cup competitions before being transferred to Nottingham Forest and loaned to Crystal Palace. He joined Lyon this summer, though he's yet to debut for the club.

Internationally, Turner has earned 52 caps with the USMNT. He was their starter at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and has helped win three Concacaf titles.

"It is a privilege to return to the club that launched my career," Turner said. "The club that helped me discover who I am as a professional, the club that has always felt like a home away from home.

"To have the chance to play in front of the Revolution supporters once again is a priceless feeling and one I’ve never taken for granted. My family and I have felt their unwavering support throughout these last three years, and I can’t wait to wear the Revolution crest again at Gillette Stadium.