Berhalter, Moreira & more: World Cup stars to watch as MLS returns

Lionel Messi' s joint-record sixth World Cup has arguably been the greatest of his legendary career – at least from a statistical perspective.

Inter Miami CF 's superstar No. 10 has 8g/2a in six games, setting multiple tournament records and matching his goal contribution total (7g/3a) from Argentina's run to the 2022 title.

Now, Messi and Argentina are just two wins away from becoming the first back-to-back World Cup champions since Brazil over half a century ago (1958, '62). They'll take on England in Wednesday's semifinal, with the winner facing either France or Spain in the final on Sunday.