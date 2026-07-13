Berhalter, Moreira & more: World Cup stars to watch as MLS returns

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, with all its twists and turns, is nearly over.
That means MLS is back, and it's time to spotlight the biggest standouts among the league's record 45 players who participated in this summer's global spectacle.
Don't be surprised if they deliver more big-time moments as the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race heats up.
Lionel Messi's joint-record sixth World Cup has arguably been the greatest of his legendary career – at least from a statistical perspective.
Inter Miami CF's superstar No. 10 has 8g/2a in six games, setting multiple tournament records and matching his goal contribution total (7g/3a) from Argentina's run to the 2022 title.
Now, Messi and Argentina are just two wins away from becoming the first back-to-back World Cup champions since Brazil over half a century ago (1958, '62). They'll take on England in Wednesday's semifinal, with the winner facing either France or Spain in the final on Sunday.
Chicago Fire FC fans already knew they had a world-class defender in the making in Mbokazi, whose stellar performances in his debut MLS season earned him the most fan votes for this month's MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime.
The rest of the international soccer community caught up over the summer, with Mbokazi's dominant defensive displays helping South Africa make a historic run to the World Cup knockout stages.
Legends of the game like Rio Ferdinand are among those now singing Mbokazi's praises, and some of Europe's top clubs are reportedly interested in the 20-year-old's signature.
Berhalter's incredible career arc hit dizzying new heights this summer, as the 25-year-old became the first MLS player ever to record a goal and an assist in a World Cup game with a 1g/1a effort in the United States' Group D finale against Türkiye.
It was the latest milestone for a player who's gone from MLS backup to MLS Best XI selection – and now World Cup history-maker – in just a few short years.
Fellow MLS All-Stars, Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream and New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese, also flew the flag for MLS with the USMNT at the World Cup.
Amid Alfonso Davies' injury, Richie Laryea owned the left back position for Canada, helping the co-hosts to a historic World Cup on home soil.
Toronto FC's All-Star defender started all five matches as Les Rouges got their first-ever point and win, while also reaching the knockout stages for the first time.
Goalkeeper and fellow MLS All-Star Maxime Crépeau (Orlando City) also started every game for Canada, who additionally called on LAFC's Jacob Shaffelburg, Austin FC's Jayden Nelson and Toronto captain Jonathan Osorio off the bench.
One of MLS's most consistent goalscorers over the past three seasons, Musa parlayed his success with FC Dallas into a spot on Croatia's 26-man World Cup roster.
But the 28-year-old striker didn't stop there, scoring on his World Cup debut against England in Vatreni's Group L opener.
Musa (12g/2a) now has eyes on the 2026 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi in the second half of the season. He's one goal behind current leader Hugo Cuypers (Chicago).
Cape Verde's Cinderella run to the knockout stages of their first-ever World Cup captured the hearts of millions across the globe, inspired by the tiny African archipelago nation's heroic efforts.
That includes stunning Group Stage draws against former World Cup champions Spain and Uruguay, with standout 90-minute shifts from Columbus Crew star Steven Moreira.
Moreira, the 2024 MLS Defender of the Year, then went 120 minutes as Cape Verde took reigning champions Argentina to the limit in a Round-of-32 game for the ages.
Herrington, 18, made league and Australia national team history by becoming the youngest-ever MLS and Socceroos player to start a World Cup game: a 0-0 draw against Paraguay that clinched second place in Group D for the Aussies.
Despite a heartbreaking end to his World Cup campaign in the Round of 32, the Colorado Rapids defender's stock rose exponentially at the tournament.
Paraguay marked their first World Cup appearance in 16 years by pulling off one of the tournament's biggest upsets: eliminating four-time champions Germany in the Round of 32.
Vancouver midfielder Andrés Cubas was at the heart of the stunning result, using his tireless work rate to break up opposing attacks and anchor the center of the pitch for La Albirroja.
It was one of several standout World Cup performances from Cubas, who, according to Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster, showed why he is "clearly the best" No. 6 in MLS.
Messi's A-list supporting cast with Argentina at the World Cup includes fellow Inter Miami superstar Rodrigo De Paul.
The midfielder has been a key part of the defending champions' run to the semifinals, never straying far from his role as 'Messi's bodyguard.'
De Paul has started five of La Albiceleste's six games at the tournament, notching an assist in their Group J opening win over Algeria.
Despite New Zealand failing to advance from Group G, Finn Surman was one of the tournament highlights for the All Whites.
The Portland Timbers defender started all three Group Stage games, partnering twice on the backline with Minnesota United FC captain Michael Boxall.
More importantly, Surman scored his first World Cup goal: a sensational header in a 3-1 defeat to Egypt. The 22-year-old's impressive strike marked the sixth goal scored by an active MLS player at this year's World Cup – a new MLS record.
NYCFC's Aiden O'Neill was a midfield dynamo for Australia at the World Cup, going the full 90 minutes over four straight standout appearances to help the Socceroos reach the Round of 32.
O'Neill also made history at the tournament alongside fellow Cityzens standout Matt Freese, with the pair becoming the first MLS teammates ever to start against each other in a World Cup game when Australia took on the United States in Group D action.
Several suitors in Europe and Saudi Arabia are now reportedly interested in O'Neill, who's in his first full MLS season after helping NYCFC make last year's Eastern Conference Final.
Pašalić got one start at this summer's tournament with Croatia, and he made it count.
The Orlando City winger started the sequence for Ante Budimir's game-winner in a 1-0 Group L win over Panama with a cheeky backheel pass to Josip Stanišić.
After sharing the global stage with legendary countrymen such as Luka Modrić and Mateo Kovačić, Pašalić will now play alongside another World Cup legend in Orlando: 2018 champion and French icon Antoine Griezmann, who was officially unveiled by the Lions last week.
Sanabria made the most of his opportunity at the World Cup, coming off the bench in Uruguay's Group H opener vs. Saudi Arabia before starting their final two Group Stage matches.
The Real Salt Lake fullback was a refreshing bright spot for La Celeste, who failed to make the knockout rounds despite their World Cup-winning pedigree.
Now, Sanabria will seek to further boost his profile for an RSL side that looks poised to make a serious run at MLS Cup presented by Audi this year.
South Korea's shock Group Stage exit at the World Cup caused a national scandal that reached as far as President Lee Jae Myung.
As team captain, Son Heung-Min wrote a letter to fans on social media apologizing for the Taegeuk Warriors' disappointing tournament, promising that "we will do our best to give you joy again."
There's no better place for Son to get started than at the club level with LAFC, who are among the midseason contenders for MLS Cup. The South Korean superstar has a joint MLS-best nine assists on the year.