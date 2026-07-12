Messi & Argentina's World Cup heroics continue: "It's in our blood"

Are Lionel Messi 's Argentina the team of destiny at the 2026 FIFA World Cup ? They keep playing like it, delivering a third straight dramatic knockout-stage victory on Saturday to reach the semifinals.

The defending champions’ 3-1 extra-time quarterfinal win over Switzerland followed their equally grueling Round of 32 (Cape Verde) and Round of 16 (Egypt) wins that set the stage for Wednesday’s epic semifinal showdown against England in Atlanta.

The winner advances to the July 19 final against either France or Spain at New York/New Jersey Stadium.

“These games have been so close and very good. They’ve been decided by [the team] with the most belief in the end,” said striker José Manuel López, who assisted on Julián Álvarez’s stunning 112th-minute winner. “And in that sense, I think it’s in our blood.