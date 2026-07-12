Messi & Argentina's World Cup heroics continue: "It's in our blood"

Are Lionel Messi's Argentina the team of destiny at the 2026 FIFA World Cup? They keep playing like it, delivering a third straight dramatic knockout-stage victory on Saturday to reach the semifinals.
The defending champions’ 3-1 extra-time quarterfinal win over Switzerland followed their equally grueling Round of 32 (Cape Verde) and Round of 16 (Egypt) wins that set the stage for Wednesday’s epic semifinal showdown against England in Atlanta.
The winner advances to the July 19 final against either France or Spain at New York/New Jersey Stadium.
“These games have been so close and very good. They’ve been decided by [the team] with the most belief in the end,” said striker José Manuel López, who assisted on Julián Álvarez’s stunning 112th-minute winner. “And in that sense, I think it’s in our blood.
“So with the support of our people and everything, the atmosphere is incredible. And we have no choice but to keep on going.”
Epic battle
Messi helped Argentina take the early lead, serving a corner kick that found Alexis Mac Allister for a looping header that opened the score in the 10th minute.
Switzerland leveled in the 67th minute via Dan Ndoye, only to go down to 10 men five minutes later when Breel Embolo was sent off for a second yellow card infraction.
Argentina couldn’t find the breakthrough in regulation time, needing Álvarez’s extra-time golazo and a late insurance tally from Lautaro Martínez to secure the result.
“Things got tough for us even though we were up a man in extra time,” said Álvarez.
“But we knew that if we all went for it together, the goal would come. And that’s what happened, so very happy.”
Not just Messi
Messi has stolen the spotlight for Argentina through most of this summer’s World Cup, producing 8g/2a in six matches to fuel a historic tournament.
Inter Miami CF’s superstar No. 10 continued his legendary form on Saturday in Mac Allister’s opener, earning his record 10th career World Cup assist.
But with time running out against Switzerland, it was Álvarez who stepped up, scoring a goal for the ages.
“We’re one of the four best teams [at the World Cup], so we’re meeting our goals,” said Álvarez.
“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. Every game has been hard. We obviously would prefer to win earlier, but the team fought until the end.”
England await
Up next for Argentina is a formidable and familiar foe: England, who have a well-established World Cup history with La Albiceleste.
Their most recent World Cup encounter took place 24 years ago, with LA Galaxy legend and Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham scoring the 1-0 game-winner from the penalty spot in the 2002 group stage.
Head coach Lionel Scaloni expects another legendary battle on Wednesday.
“We have to be realistic: there are things that need improving. But winning is always better,” Scaloni said in a post-match interview with Telemundo.
“That said, what this team achieved today is historic. Even though we could’ve played better, playing a semifinal again is something historic.”