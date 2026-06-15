World Cup history! Steven Moreira & Cape Verde stun Spain

Cape Verde delivered one of the biggest upsets in FIFA World Cup history on Monday, earning a shock 0-0 draw against heavyweights Spain in their first-ever match at the tournament.

Columbus Crew defender Steven Moreira went the full 90 minutes in the Group H opener at Atlanta Stadium, helping the tiny African archipelago nation of approximately 530,000 people shut out the reigning Euro champions and No. 2 team in FIFA's World Rankings.

Cape Verde, No. 67 in the same FIFA World Rankings, are one of four teams debuting at this summer's expanded 48-team World Cup.

"A lot of emotion," Moreira told Telemundo post-game. "… That was a very good game against one of the best nations in the world.