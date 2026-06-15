World Cup history! Steven Moreira & Cape Verde stun Spain

Cape Verde delivered one of the biggest upsets in FIFA World Cup history on Monday, earning a shock 0-0 draw against heavyweights Spain in their first-ever match at the tournament.
Columbus Crew defender Steven Moreira went the full 90 minutes in the Group H opener at Atlanta Stadium, helping the tiny African archipelago nation of approximately 530,000 people shut out the reigning Euro champions and No. 2 team in FIFA's World Rankings.
Cape Verde, No. 67 in the same FIFA World Rankings, are one of four teams debuting at this summer's expanded 48-team World Cup.
"A lot of emotion," Moreira told Telemundo post-game. "… That was a very good game against one of the best nations in the world.
"I'm very happy for my country, the fans, everything. It's just amazing, because Spain – wow, what a team."
Veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, who got the start over San Diego FC's CJ Dos Santos, was Cape Verde's main hero, producing seven saves as Spain outshot their opponent 26-6.
Despite La Roja's dominance, the Blue Sharks held firm throughout the match, even with Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal entering the match during the second half.
Cinderella run?
With Monday's historic result against the 2010 World Cup champions, Moreira and Cape Verde have a genuine opportunity to reach the tournament knockout stages.
The top two nations per group, plus the eight best third-place finishers, advance to the next round at the 2026 World Cup.
Cape Verde face Uruguay on June 21 in Miami before finishing Group H action against Saudi Arabia in Houston on June 26.
The 2024 MLS Defender of the Year, Moreira was a key piece of the Crew's 2023 MLS Cup and Leagues Cup 2024-winning sides.
A former French youth international defender, Moreira earned his first call-up to Cape Verde in October 2023.
He has since earned 21 caps for the Blue Sharks, who qualified by winning Group D in African (CAF) World Cup qualifiers.