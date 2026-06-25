Canada continue historic World Cup run with first knockout berth

VANCOUVER – Despite falling 2-1 to Switzerland on Wednesday afternoon in Vancouver, the Canadian men's national team have made yet more history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup , securing advancement to the tournament's knockout stages for the first time.

While Canada fell short of their stated goal of winning Group B and securing more iconic home matches, the squad is still making unforgettable memories.

After notching their first-ever World Cup point and win during the historic group stage, Les Rouges will now prepare to face the Group A runners-up in Los Angeles in the Round of 32, as they're set to play in the United States for the rest of the tournament.

Switzerland, who topped Group B, will have the Vancouver-based pathway Canada so badly craved, potentially through the Round of 16.

"It's a home World Cup, but after the group stage, and you're not getting to stay in your home country, it's definitely a bit frustrating because that crowd's been so good for us. It's kind of a letdown that [we] can't play another game in front of them," prefaced former CF Montréal and Nashville SC fullback Alistair Johntston. "But at the same time, we're in the knockout stage of a World Cup. There's quite a bit of excitement with that right now...

"It shows how far we've come ... So we're going to just take that momentum that we can go toe-to-toe with the best teams, and see what we can do now that we go down to LA."

For as much as the home World Cup was chalked up to be for the Canadian men’s national team, the home part is now complete.