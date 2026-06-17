Petar Musa stuns England with clutch World Cup strike

FC Dallas fans watching the highly anticipated England vs. Croatia match on Wednesday were treated to a sight that's become commonplace.
Except this time, it came on the biggest stage possible.
On the stroke of halftime, with his side trailing 2-1, Dallas and Croatia star striker Petar Musa silenced the rowdy, pro-England crowd at Dallas Stadium. After being set up by an expertly flicked header from Ivan Perišić, Musa volleyed an equalizer past England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, sending Croatia level at 2-2.
Croatia, however, were unable to hang on to pick up an opening match result, as England tacked on a pair of second-half goals to secure the 4-2 win.
With the goal, Musa became the second MLS player to score at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Inter Miami's Lionel Messi netted a hat trick on Tuesday.
Breakout star
In a Croatian team full of legendary names, Musa's is perhaps not the first one to jump off the teamsheet. But Dallas' talisman has more than earned his place in head coach Zlatko Dalić's starting XI.
Returning to the national team fold in November 2025, after over two years away, Musa impressed Croatia's longtime manager. He featured in all but one match during the build-up to the FIFA World Cup, including scoring his first international goal.
His second goal for Croatia will be far more memorable, as the World Cup debutant sent his side level with the Three Lions, a team widely considered to be among the tournament favorites.
Musa is now up to two goals in 12 caps and looks set to play a crucial role as Croatia aim to replicate their 2018 and 2022 World Cup runs, in which they reached the final and semifinal, respectively.
From MLS to the big stage
Musa, one of two MLS players on Croatia’s World Cup roster to make their World Cup debut on Wednesday alongside Orlando City winger Marco Pašalić, is enjoying a tremendous 2026 MLS campaign.
At the World Cup break, Musa is tied for second in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race alongside Messi with 12g/2a. They trail Chicago Fire FC striker Hugo Cuypers (13).
In his three seasons in MLS, Musa has scored at least 12 goals in every campaign, including a career-high 18 in 2025. He's on pace to set a new personal best this season as he attempts to lead FC Dallas into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the second consecutive year.