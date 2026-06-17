Petar Musa stuns England with clutch World Cup strike

Except this time, it came on the biggest stage possible.

FC Dallas fans watching the highly anticipated England vs. Croatia match on Wednesday were treated to a sight that's become commonplace.

With the goal, Musa became the second MLS player to score at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Inter Miami 's Lionel Messi netted a hat trick on Tuesday.

Croatia, however, were unable to hang on to pick up an opening match result, as England tacked on a pair of second-half goals to secure the 4-2 win .

On the stroke of halftime, with his side trailing 2-1, Dallas and Croatia star striker Petar Musa silenced the rowdy, pro-England crowd at Dallas Stadium. After being set up by an expertly flicked header from Ivan Perišić, Musa volleyed an equalizer past England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, sending Croatia level at 2-2.

Breakout star

In a Croatian team full of legendary names, Musa's is perhaps not the first one to jump off the teamsheet. But Dallas' talisman has more than earned his place in head coach Zlatko Dalić's starting XI.

Returning to the national team fold in November 2025, after over two years away, Musa impressed Croatia's longtime manager. He featured in all but one match during the build-up to the FIFA World Cup, including scoring his first international goal.

His second goal for Croatia will be far more memorable, as the World Cup debutant sent his side level with the Three Lions, a team widely considered to be among the tournament favorites.