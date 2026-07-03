Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimović back Colorado Rapids' star Lucas Herrington after World Cup heartbreak

Australia's 2026 FIFA World Cup run came to a heartbreaking end on Friday, but rising Colorado Rapids defender Lucas Herrington left the tournament with the backing of two of the sport's most iconic players.

Following Australia's penalty-kick defeat to Egypt in Friday's Round of 32 showdown at Dallas Stadium, FOX analysts Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimović praised Herrington for stepping up to take a penalty during the shootout.

Although Herrington put his attempt off the crossbar, both legendary strikers lauded the courage the 18-year-old center back showed to step up in the match's defining moment.

"Don’t be upset; you go there taking it, you miss. I feel for you, but keep your head up," said Henry, who featured at four World Cups with France during his illustrious playing career.

"I'm thinking about the guy that allowed him to go. You should [say], 'No, this is not on you. We're going.' So, fair play to [Herrington]. I know you missed, but we'll see you again."

Ibrahimović, known as one of the best strikers of his generation, expressed a similar sentiment.

"Listen, in this moment, I said to you, penalty is like lottery. You score, you become a hero, you don't score, sadly you become zero," said the legendary Swedish international.

"But I just want to reach out to Herrington. You're 18 years old, you're young, this is just the beginning of your career. You stepping up there, you showed a lot of courage, not everybody will do that. My friend. You're the best. Don’t listen to the rest.