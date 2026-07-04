Cape Verde capture hearts of millions during incredible World Cup run

Trailing 2-1 after conceding early in extra time, Cape Verde produced a moment for the ages with a majestic 103rd-minute equalizer from Sidny Lopes Cabral, reigniting dreams of an all-time upset.

The Blue Sharks traded blows with Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi and Argentina all evening, first with Deroy Duarte's 59th-minute equalizer that canceled out Messi's spectacular 29th-minute opener.

"I think we did our best and we did it with bravery," said Cape Verde head coach Bubista. "Never did we fail to stay true to our identity, which is why I'm so proud of what my players did throughout the match."

After initially making waves globally with an improbable run through the group stage, Cape Verde defied the odds once more on Friday, proving they belong among the tournament's elite.

The tournament debutants and the smallest nation ever to make the World Cup knockout stage pushed reigning champions Argentina to the brink in Friday's instant classic Round of 32 showdown at Miami Stadium, twice stunning La Albiceleste and the world with dramatic equalizers before ultimately falling 3-2 in extra time.

Sidny Lopes Cabral with an ABSOLUTE GOLAZO to bring Cape Verde level with Argentina in extra time 😱 INCREDIBLE SCENES pic.twitter.com/ox1DColGJv

The 2024 MLS Defender of the Year logged all 120 minutes and helped set up Duarte's second-half equalizer as Cape Verde pushed the reigning world champions to their limit.

The 31-year-old started three matches during the tournament and was a typically steady presence against Argentina.

You made us all believers, Cape Verde. 👏 The smallest nation to ever reach the @FIFAWorldCup knockouts. Pushed Argentina to the brink. Left it all on the field. Well done to Steven Moreira ( @ColumbusCrew ) & CJ dos Santos ( @sandiegofc ) on a run to remember. 🇨🇻 pic.twitter.com/p9u9guLIEG

Legend of Vozinha

Goalkeeper Vozinha further cemented his status as one of the breakout stars of the World Cup.

The 40-year-old backstop burst onto the world stage with his stunning shutout against Spain in the group stage, a performance that transformed him into an unlikely social media sensation and cult hero among neutral fans around the world.

He delivered another standout showing against Argentina, producing a series of key saves to keep Cape Verde in the match, and delivered another iconic moment in his country's valiant upset bid.

With Messi standing over a free kick from his trademark range in the 73rd minute and the match level at 1-1, Argentina's captain attempted to catch Cape Verde off guard by taking it quickly before Vozinha had fully organized his wall. Even so, Vozinha reacted in time, sprawling to his left to deny the effort.

"It's always very difficult to face a player like Messi ... when you're in a one-on-one situation, you have to stay calm," Vozinha told FOX after the match.

It was another highlight in a tournament that transformed the Cape Verdean goalkeeper from an unknown veteran into one of the tournament's breakout personalities.

"We are sad because obviously, it's the knockouts and we wanted to get through," Vozinha continued. "But obviously, we're also very proud of the level of performance.