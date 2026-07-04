Cape Verde capture hearts of millions during incredible World Cup run

For 120 unforgettable minutes, Cape Verde refused to act like a FIFA World Cup underdog.
The tournament debutants and the smallest nation ever to make the World Cup knockout stage pushed reigning champions Argentina to the brink in Friday's instant classic Round of 32 showdown at Miami Stadium, twice stunning La Albiceleste and the world with dramatic equalizers before ultimately falling 3-2 in extra time.
After initially making waves globally with an improbable run through the group stage, Cape Verde defied the odds once more on Friday, proving they belong among the tournament's elite.
"I think we did our best and we did it with bravery," said Cape Verde head coach Bubista. "Never did we fail to stay true to our identity, which is why I'm so proud of what my players did throughout the match."
The Blue Sharks traded blows with Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi and Argentina all evening, first with Deroy Duarte's 59th-minute equalizer that canceled out Messi's spectacular 29th-minute opener.
Trailing 2-1 after conceding early in extra time, Cape Verde produced a moment for the ages with a majestic 103rd-minute equalizer from Sidny Lopes Cabral, reigniting dreams of an all-time upset.
Moreira shines
Columbus Crew defender Steven Moreira played a pivotal role in Cape Verde's historic run.
The 31-year-old started three matches during the tournament and was a typically steady presence against Argentina.
The 2024 MLS Defender of the Year logged all 120 minutes and helped set up Duarte's second-half equalizer as Cape Verde pushed the reigning world champions to their limit.
Legend of Vozinha
Goalkeeper Vozinha further cemented his status as one of the breakout stars of the World Cup.
The 40-year-old backstop burst onto the world stage with his stunning shutout against Spain in the group stage, a performance that transformed him into an unlikely social media sensation and cult hero among neutral fans around the world.
He delivered another standout showing against Argentina, producing a series of key saves to keep Cape Verde in the match, and delivered another iconic moment in his country's valiant upset bid.
With Messi standing over a free kick from his trademark range in the 73rd minute and the match level at 1-1, Argentina's captain attempted to catch Cape Verde off guard by taking it quickly before Vozinha had fully organized his wall. Even so, Vozinha reacted in time, sprawling to his left to deny the effort.
"It's always very difficult to face a player like Messi ... when you're in a one-on-one situation, you have to stay calm," Vozinha told FOX after the match.
It was another highlight in a tournament that transformed the Cape Verdean goalkeeper from an unknown veteran into one of the tournament's breakout personalities.
"We are sad because obviously, it's the knockouts and we wanted to get through," Vozinha continued. "But obviously, we're also very proud of the level of performance.
"Before this World Cup, many people might think that we wouldn't be able to get this far, but we believed."
Making the world proud
While the fairytale ultimately came to an end, Moreira and Vozinha helped author one of the World Cup's all-time Cinderella stories for a Cape Verde side that will go down in the history books.
A team that many counted out ahead of the World Cup, the Blue Sharks managed to go toe-to-toe with some of the world's most elite teams, holding title contenders Spain and Argentina, as well as South American powerhouse Uruguay, to draws through 90 minutes.
Cape Verde were truly an underdog story that earned the respect of fans all across the world.
"I think I can only thank our team for their effort and for showing so much heart on the pitch," Bubista added.
"I think everyone should thank them for what they did this tournament, because more than just playing, they showed what this country is all about."