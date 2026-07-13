Biggest MLS contenders after the World Cup break

The MLS season gets back underway Thursday, and one of my biggest questions is what the FIFA World Cup break will mean for teams that were rolling before the pause.
Some clubs should benefit from the reset. Others might lose momentum. Mid-year transfers are going to shake things up, too.
Here are the teams I'll be watching most closely and why I think they're contenders.
- Standings: 1st in Eastern Conference (33 points; 10W-1L-3D)
B.J. Callaghan has done a great job with Nashville, guiding them to the top of the Supporters' Shield standings.
They have a great core, quality depth, and very good players across every line of the field. I expect them to maintain their spot among the Eastern Conference's elite sides.
It all starts with the three-headed monster of Hany Mukhtar, Sam Surridge and Cristian Espinoza. As long as that core continues to perform at a high level, Nashville should compete for every trophy available.
- Current position: 2nd in Eastern Conference (31 points; 9W-2L-4D)
Obviously, Inter Miami are one of the biggest stories in the league.
There was plenty of noise surrounding the early coaching change, but the results have been there under Guillermo Hoyos. The Herons won their final four matches before the break, scored a lot of goals, and looked much more dangerous going forward.
The biggest development for me is Germán Berterame finding his scoring form. It can't all be on Lionel Messi. Other players have to step up, and Berterame doing so changes this team's ceiling.
It's not exactly the same group that won MLS Cup presented by Audi last year, but if Messi stays healthy and continues playing the way he has at the World Cup, I still think they're among the frontrunners. And for me, Messi is still the best player in the world.
- Standings: 3rd in Eastern Conference (26 points; 8W-4L-2D)
Chicago are one of the teams I'm most intrigued by coming out of the break.
I thought they were already strong across most areas of the field, and Hugo Cuypers emerged as a true star. He leads the Golden Boot presented by Audi race with 13g/2a in just 11 games.
Now, the big question involves the addition of Robert Lewandowski. How does the legendary Polish No. 9 fit, and what does that mean for Cuypers? Do they play with two strikers? It's a fascinating wrinkle for a team that was already on solid ground.
I do think Lewandowski makes Chicago better. I'm just interested to see what it looks like stylistically.
- Current position: 1st in Western Conference (32 points; 10W-2L-2D)
Vancouver have quietly been one of the most consistent teams in MLS over the last year and a half.
I really like the core they've built. Sebastian Berhalter is one of the league's best midfielders and is coming off a strong World Cup with the USMNT. It's fun watching his development for club and country.
Thomas Müller is still producing at a high level, Brian White continues to score goals, and they've managed to do all of that while essentially playing without Ryan Gauld for the last 18 or so months.
That's why I'm so intrigued by Gauld's return. If he can slide back into this team and look like himself, he might be the X-factor who pushes Vancouver from contender to MLS Cup winner.
- Current position: 2nd in Western Conference (32 points; 10W-3L-2D)
San Jose are actually the contender I most worry about coming out of the World Cup break.
They built so much momentum during the first half of the season and surprised just about everyone. But if you look at the roster, I don't think it has the same level of difference-makers as the other teams on this list.
Can they keep the magic going across the full season?
I like Beau Leroux a lot and think he's an ascending player, but sustaining this level won't be easy. Then you add in the goalkeeper change, moving on from Daniel and bringing in Angus Gunn, and I'm not convinced that's a significant upgrade.
The Earthquakes have a lot to prove as games get back underway.
- Current position: 5th in Western Conference (24 points; 7W-5L-3D)
LAFC had a terrific start to the season because they were the best defensive team in MLS. As that defensive form slipped before the World Cup break, so did the results.
I also don't think we've seen the best version of Son Heung-Min yet. He was outstanding last season, but this year he's looked a step off his usual level and has yet to find the consistent goal-scoring form he's shown throughout his legendary career with Tottenham Hotspur and South Korea. If he finds that form again alongside Denis Bouanga, LAFC will absolutely remain in the title conversation.
The other key for me is Marc Dos Santos figuring out exactly what this team wants to be. They were so successful playing with a back five last year, but this season they've leaned more toward a 4-3-3. Once they settle on their identity, I think they're more than talented enough to compete for trophies.