Biggest MLS contenders after the World Cup break

The MLS season gets back underway Thursday, and one of my biggest questions is what the FIFA World Cup break will mean for teams that were rolling before the pause.

Here are the teams I'll be watching most closely and why I think they're contenders.

Some clubs should benefit from the reset. Others might lose momentum. Mid-year transfers are going to shake things up, too.

It all starts with the three-headed monster of Hany Mukhtar , Sam Surridge and Cristian Espinoza . As long as that core continues to perform at a high level, Nashville should compete for every trophy available.

They have a great core, quality depth, and very good players across every line of the field. I expect them to maintain their spot among the Eastern Conference's elite sides.

B.J. Callaghan has done a great job with Nashville , guiding them to the top of the Supporters' Shield standings.

Current position: 2nd in Eastern Conference (31 points; 9W-2L-4D)

Obviously, Inter Miami are one of the biggest stories in the league.

There was plenty of noise surrounding the early coaching change, but the results have been there under Guillermo Hoyos. The Herons won their final four matches before the break, scored a lot of goals, and looked much more dangerous going forward.

The biggest development for me is Germán Berterame finding his scoring form. It can't all be on Lionel Messi. Other players have to step up, and Berterame doing so changes this team's ceiling.