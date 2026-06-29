Son Heung-Min pens message to fans following South Korea's World Cup exit

It wasn't the 2026 FIFA World Cup that Son Heung-Min and South Korea were hoping for, after they were eliminated in the Group Stage following a 1-0 upset loss to South Africa in their Group A finale.

"As someone who loves soccer, I think I would have been really sad, frustrated, and tired if I had watched a game like this. Therefore, I don't think I can express the disappointment and hurt of my fans with just one word of apology, so even saying these words feels completely inadequate."

"I would like to express my sincere apologies to the people of Korea and the fans who love soccer," the LAFC superstar began.

The strong feeling of disappointment was unavoidable for the Taegeuk Warriors, prompting their captain to issue a lengthy apology to fans via Instagram on Monday.

Painful fallout

Following the defeat, backlash within the country was swift.

National broadcaster KBS blurred head coach Hong Myung-Bo's face when airing his post-match press conference.

Meanwhile, South Korean president Lee Jae Myung criticized Myung-Bo's appointment, alleging "competence" had not been a priority in his hiring, stating he was "utterly baffled" by his country's group-stage exit and even calling for the country's sports ministry to investigate.

In response, Myung-Bo announced he would be stepping down from his role.

"To be honest, it is still not easy to accept this reality. When I think of the fans who are suffering much greater disappointment and hurt than me, I am cautious about even sharing my feelings, but I believe that the feelings of the fans will not be much different from mine," said Son.