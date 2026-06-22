Portland's Finn Surman scores first World Cup goal for New Zealand

VANCOUVER – Portland Timbers defender Finn Surman provided a bright spot for New Zealand on Sunday night at the 2026 FIFA World Cup , scoring a sensational header during a 3-1 defeat to Egypt in Vancouver.

“It was pretty special to be able to, after the goal, look over at my parents, because they're here to watch and I hope that they remember, and that they're proud of that.”

“I just made sure I hit it down, and then you score, and everyone kind of runs just grabbing you and yelling,” said Surman, 22, who joined Portland in July 2024 from A-League side Wellington Phoenix FC.

Moments later, Surman stopped an attack from Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush, in what was an exceptional first-half performance from the All Whites.

The center back stunned the crowd in the 15th minute when he rose to head home Tim Payne's corner kick, putting New Zealand ahead of legendary Liverpool forward Mo Salah & Co.

Chasing history

Surman played the entire 90 minutes in the Group G clash, partnered with Minnesota United FC veteran Michael Boxall for the second straight match after New Zealand opened the tournament with a 2-2 draw vs. Iran.

Despite the hot start, the All Whites couldn’t hold on, as Salah, Mostafa Ziko and Trézéguet pushed Egypt to their first-ever World Cup win.

New Zealand are still chasing their first-ever World Cup victory, having previously competed at the 1982 and 2010 tournaments.

With one point from two matches, the Kiwis are in a challenging position – but still in contention for the knockout stages – heading into Friday's test against Belgium.

“It shows the highs and lows of football,” said Surman, who now has three goals in 21 caps.