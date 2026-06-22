Portland's Finn Surman scores first World Cup goal for New Zealand

VANCOUVER – Portland Timbers defender Finn Surman provided a bright spot for New Zealand on Sunday night at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring a sensational header during a 3-1 defeat to Egypt in Vancouver.
The center back stunned the crowd in the 15th minute when he rose to head home Tim Payne's corner kick, putting New Zealand ahead of legendary Liverpool forward Mo Salah & Co.
Moments later, Surman stopped an attack from Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush, in what was an exceptional first-half performance from the All Whites.
“I just made sure I hit it down, and then you score, and everyone kind of runs just grabbing you and yelling,” said Surman, 22, who joined Portland in July 2024 from A-League side Wellington Phoenix FC.
“It was pretty special to be able to, after the goal, look over at my parents, because they're here to watch and I hope that they remember, and that they're proud of that.”
Chasing history
Surman played the entire 90 minutes in the Group G clash, partnered with Minnesota United FC veteran Michael Boxall for the second straight match after New Zealand opened the tournament with a 2-2 draw vs. Iran.
Despite the hot start, the All Whites couldn’t hold on, as Salah, Mostafa Ziko and Trézéguet pushed Egypt to their first-ever World Cup win.
New Zealand are still chasing their first-ever World Cup victory, having previously competed at the 1982 and 2010 tournaments.
With one point from two matches, the Kiwis are in a challenging position – but still in contention for the knockout stages – heading into Friday's test against Belgium.
“It shows the highs and lows of football,” said Surman, who now has three goals in 21 caps.
“That first half, I thought we played really well. We’re up, going into the dressing room at halftime, and we’re in a really good place and we were feeling that we can definitely win this game.”
Historic goal
Surman’s goal etched him in MLS history.
His tally marked the sixth goal scored by an active MLS player at this year’s World Cup, which is already a new league record for goals scored in a single tournament since five in 2002.
In addition to Surman, legendary Argentine forward Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF) has produced three goals, while Croatia striker Petar Musa (FC Dallas) and Paraguay midfielder Matías Galarza (Atlanta United) have also tallied at this summer’s World Cup.
At the 2026 World Cup, that quartet is among the 45 MLS players representing 22 clubs and 17 countries.