Argentina survive Cape Verde scare in heart-pounding World Cup classic

Argentina survived a monumental scare, defeating Cape Verde, 3-2, in extra time in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 at Miami Stadium on Friday.

The reigning World Cup champions will take on Egypt in the Round of 16 at Atlanta Stadium on July 9, as they look to reach the quarterfinals.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring with his World Cup-leading seventh goal, deftly taking down a Lisandro Martínez long ball and firing over Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha.

It was Messi's record 20th World Cup goal, extending his record to eight straight World Cup matches with a goal.

Columbus Crew defender Steven Moreira started a sequence that led to Deroy Duarte's shocking second-half equalizer, low inside the far post.

Messi had a few chances to win it late, including a free kick in second-half stoppage time. But Inter Miami CF's legendary No. 10 was denied by Vozinha, who made a stunning save on his free kick to keep the match level.

Martínez put Argentina in front in the 92nd minute, slotting his shot under the crossbar after Alexis Mac Allister flicked on Messi's corner kick.

Sidny Lopes Cabral leveled 11 minutes later for the Blue Sharks on a stunning strike inside the far post.

But then Cristian Romero headed in a Messi corner off Cape Verde's Diny Borges in the 111th minute to secure the heart-pounding win for Argentina.

Goals