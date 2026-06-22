Steven Moreira & Cape Verde make more World Cup history vs. Uruguay

Cape Verde are turning into the Cinderellas of the 2026 FIFA World Cup , earning points against elite opponents in consecutive matches.

The Blue Sharks could qualify for the Round of 32 with another draw, or even top Group H depending on the Spain vs. Uruguay result next week. Each group's top two teams qualify for the knockout rounds, as do the top eight third-place finishers.

Cape Verde conclude Group H play against Saudi Arabia on June 26 and continue to defy all pre-tournament expectations.

Columbus Crew defender Steven Moreira has impressed with 90-minute performances in both matches, helping Cape Verde sit on the doorstep of a knockout-round berth.

The Blue Sharks secured a 2-2 comeback tie vs. Uruguay on Sunday, having already earned a historic first-ever World Cup point via their 0-0 draw with Spain last Monday.

David vs. Goliath

Cape Verde are playing at their first-ever World Cup and entered the tournament at No. 67 in the FIFA World Ranking, making them a significant underdog against traditional powerhouses.

That's mattered little to Moreira & Co., who held 2010 World Cup champions Spain scoreless during their opener in Atlanta. La Roja are considered among the tournament favorites and feature FC Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal, among other world-class stars.

Then, Cape Verde left two-time World Cup champions Uruguay (1930, '50) frustrated as the pressure ramped up in Miami. Real Salt Lake wingback Juan Manuel Sanabria played the full match for La Celeste, whose roster is highlighted by Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde.

Cape Verde are one of four teams debuting at this summer's expanded 48-team World Cup. They are the second-smallest nation to qualify for a World Cup and have a population of around 530,000.