France vs. Spain: How to watch, stream 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal

European giants France and Spain meet in a massive semifinal clash on Tuesday in Dallas, with a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on the line.

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. Games are held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The winner advances to the July 19 final at New York/New Jersey Stadium, where they'll face England or Argentina. The loser competes in the Third Place Match on July 18 in Miami.

But France are far more than just one star. Their attack is loaded with talent such as Bayern Munich's Michael Olise (5a) and PSG's Ousmane Dembélé (5g/2a), who can change the game at any moment.

As he has done eight times this tournament, Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé found the back of the net during the victory. He's currently battling with Inter Miami star Lionel Messi for the Golden Boot.

Les Bleus reached this point by earning a comprehensive 2-0 victory over Morocco in the quarterfinals.

France return to the World Cup semifinals for the third straight tournament, having won in 2018 and finished as runners-up in 2022.

FIFA World Ranking: 2

2 Confederation: UEFA (Europe)

UEFA (Europe) Quarterfinals: 2-1 win vs. Belgium

Backed by the best defense in the tournament, Spain reached the semifinals for the first time since 2010, earning a 2-1 win over Belgium in the quarterfinals.

The 2010 World Cup champions have only allowed a single goal at this edition of the tournament, with a backline headlined by FC Barcelona youngster Pau Cubarsí and veteran Aymeric Laporte.

Up top, Real Sociedad star Mikel Oyarzabal has been La Roja's star, with 4g/1a so far at the World Cup.