Andrés Cubas shining at World Cup "not a surprise"

“Andrés is the perfect example of this player. We always say we can be successful without any given player, but Andrés is the hardest to replace because of the way he plays and the skill set he has.”

“You need players who are up and ready to suffer because this actually means you have to have the mindset that you have to suffer in the game," Schuster told MLSsoccer.com on Thursday. "And just defend and run and defend and run and defend and run and wait for your moment.

That’s according to Whitecaps CEO and sporting director Axel Schuster, who’s marveled from afar at Cubas’ exploits on the world stage. That includes Tuesday’s 120-minute shift that helped Paraguay earn a shock penalty-shootout win over four-time World Cup champions Germany in the Round of 32.

However, perhaps no player has personified La Albirroja’s remarkable success at this summer’s tournament more than Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Andrés Cubas .

Iron-man midfielder

Cubas has played every minute at this World Cup for Paraguay, who recovered from a 4-1 loss to the United States in their Group D opener by beating Türkiye and drawing with Australia to advance as a top third-place finisher. Then, in the Round of 32, they made their biggest statement yet against Germany.

The rugged midfielder displayed the same skillset that helped Vancouver reach the 2025 MLS Cup and Concacaf Champions Cup finals, and has the ‘Caps sitting atop the Western Conference standings (32 points) at the World Cup break.

“I saw a stat that no other player in this World Cup has had so many interceptions and ball-winning situations,” said Schuster. “That's not a surprise to us because he's doing that constantly for us. If you speak about the defensive-minded number 6, for me, he's clearly the best in the league.

“Other sporting directors see that, and it's interesting. If you speak with one or the other, it's always ‘Well, I like this player on your team.’ Any sporting director can look and say, ‘I like Thomas Müller.’ But the player that I would like to have the most is Andrés because he is so unique and he's such a specialist in what he does.”

According to the German-born Schuster, Cubas was particularly impressive against his native country, rendering Die Mannschaft’s star-studded attack largely toothless during a 1-1 draw that was eventually settled via penalty kicks.