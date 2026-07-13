England vs. Argentina: How to watch, stream 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal

Lionel Messi and Argentina are one step away from competing in a second straight FIFA World Cup Final, though England provide a difficult test in the semifinals Wednesday in Atlanta.

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. Games are held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The winner advances to the July 19 final at New York/New Jersey Stadium, where they'll face France or Spain. The loser competes in the Third Place Match on July 18 in Miami.

FIFA World Ranking: 4

4 Confederation: UEFA (Europe)

UEFA (Europe) Quarterfinals: 2-1 win vs. Norway

England are in their fourth-ever World Cup semifinal and hope to make the final for the first time since winning the tournament in 1966.

The Three Lions reached this point by defeating Erling Haaland-led Norway, 2-1, in extra time during the quarterfinals.

As he did against co-hosts Mexico in a 3-2 Round of 16 win, Jude Bellingham struck for a brace to move England one step closer to the sport's biggest prize.