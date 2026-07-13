England vs. Argentina: How to watch, stream 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal

Lionel Messi and Argentina are one step away from competing in a second straight FIFA World Cup Final, though England provide a difficult test in the semifinals Wednesday in Atlanta.
How to watch & stream
- English: FOX
- Spanish: Telemundo, Peacock
When
- Wednesday, July 15 | 3 pm ET/12 pm PT
Where
- Atlanta Stadium | Atlanta, Georgia
The winner advances to the July 19 final at New York/New Jersey Stadium, where they'll face France or Spain. The loser competes in the Third Place Match on July 18 in Miami.
The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. Games are held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
- FIFA World Ranking: 4
- Confederation: UEFA (Europe)
- Quarterfinals: 2-1 win vs. Norway
England are in their fourth-ever World Cup semifinal and hope to make the final for the first time since winning the tournament in 1966.
The Three Lions reached this point by defeating Erling Haaland-led Norway, 2-1, in extra time during the quarterfinals.
As he did against co-hosts Mexico in a 3-2 Round of 16 win, Jude Bellingham struck for a brace to move England one step closer to the sport's biggest prize.
The Real Madrid midfielder is now England's co-scoring leader, alongside captain and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, with six goals apiece.
- FIFA World Ranking: 1
- Confederation: Conmebol (South America)
- Quarterfinals: 3-1 win vs. Switzerland
The 2022 World Cup champions delivered a third straight dramatic knockout-stage victory, knocking off Switzerland 3-1 in extra time during the quarterfinals.
Lionel Messi extended a World Cup record with his 10th career assist on Alexis Mac Allister's opening goal. After Switzerland equalized, Julián Álvarez put La Albiceleste in front with a stunning golazo before Lautaro Martínez added the final insurance goal.
Messi has been center stage in Argentina's run to a seventh semifinal appearance. The Inter Miami CF superstar has scored eight goals and is in a heated Golden Boot race with France's Kylian Mbappé.
Messi is the World Cup's all-time leading goalscorer (21), breaking the previous mark of 16 by former Germany star Miroslav Klose. His club teammate, Rodrigo De Paul, has also been crucial in Argentina's midfield.
This is the fifth time England and Argentina will meet at the World Cup. Led by David Beckham, the former LA Galaxy star and current Inter Miami co-owner, England won the last meeting, 1-0, in the 2002 Group Stage.