MLS names First XI for 2026 All-Star Game roster

MLS has announced the First XI players named to the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime roster.

In the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, the MLS All-Stars will face a team of All-Stars from Mexico’s LIGA MX on Wednesday, July 29 at Charlotte FC ’s Bank of America Stadium (8 pm ET | Apple TV ).

Selected through a combined vote of MLS fans, players and media members, the First XI highlights standout performers from the first part of the MLS regular season.

First XI notes

Mbokazi led all players in fan votes and is the second South African player selected to an MLS All-Star Game roster in league history (Doctor Khumalo in 1996).

Additionally, Son is the second South Korean player to be named an All-Star, joining his current national team head coach and former LA Galaxy defender Hong Myung-Bo (2003).

At 19 years old, Zavier Gozo is the second teenager to be selected to an MLS All-Star Game in the last five editions, joining Obed Vargas (2025).

Atop the Supporters’ Shield standings and on a record pace in 2026, Nashville SC led all clubs with three First XI selections, while Chicago had two players selected.

Of the 11 players, five have previously been selected as MLS All-Stars – Berhalter (2025), Messi (2024-25), Mukhtar (2022-25), Najar (2025), and Ream (2011).

Remaining selections

To round out the 26-player MLS All-Star roster, the remaining 15 selections will consist of:

13 players chosen by MLS All-Star head coach Dean Smith of the host club, Charlotte FC

2 players selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber