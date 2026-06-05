MLS names First XI for 2026 All-Star Game roster

MLS has announced the First XI players named to the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime roster.
Selected through a combined vote of MLS fans, players and media members, the First XI highlights standout performers from the first part of the MLS regular season.
In the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, the MLS All-Stars will face a team of All-Stars from Mexico’s LIGA MX on Wednesday, July 29 at Charlotte FC’s Bank of America Stadium (8 pm ET | Apple TV).
2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime First XI
- Goalkeeper: Brian Schwake (Nashville SC)
- Left Back: Anthony Markanich (Minnesota United FC)
- Center Backs: Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire FC), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC)
- Right Back: Andy Najar (Nashville SC)
- Defensive Midfielder: Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)
- Attacking Midfielders: Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)
- Forwards: Hugo Cuypers (Chicago Fire FC), Son Heung-Min (LAFC), Leo Messi (Inter Miami CF)
First XI notes
In total, five of the 11 players will compete at this summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup: Sebastian Berhalter (United States), Son Heung-Min (South Korea), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (South Africa), Leo Messi (Argentina) and Tim Ream (United States).
Mbokazi led all players in fan votes and is the second South African player selected to an MLS All-Star Game roster in league history (Doctor Khumalo in 1996).
Additionally, Son is the second South Korean player to be named an All-Star, joining his current national team head coach and former LA Galaxy defender Hong Myung-Bo (2003).
At 19 years old, Zavier Gozo is the second teenager to be selected to an MLS All-Star Game in the last five editions, joining Obed Vargas (2025).
Atop the Supporters’ Shield standings and on a record pace in 2026, Nashville SC led all clubs with three First XI selections, while Chicago had two players selected.
Of the 11 players, five have previously been selected as MLS All-Stars – Berhalter (2025), Messi (2024-25), Mukhtar (2022-25), Najar (2025), and Ream (2011).
Remaining selections
To round out the 26-player MLS All-Star roster, the remaining 15 selections will consist of:
- 13 players chosen by MLS All-Star head coach Dean Smith of the host club, Charlotte FC
- 2 players selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber
The full MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime roster will be announced at a later date.