Lionel Messi eyes World Cup glory in first-ever matchup vs. England

There's arguably no bigger rivalry at the FIFA World Cup than Argentina vs. England.

On Wednesday, Lionel Messi will experience this explosive rivalry for the first time when Argentina meet England in the 2026 World Cup semifinals (3 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).

England. Argentina. For a spot in the final. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Vo7555aA9O

With a win over England, Messi and Argentina would advance to Sunday's final against either France or Spain, bringing the defending champions one step closer to becoming the first team in 64 years to win back-to-back World Cup titles.

"And it’s special, as I said before, because they’re a big team, a powerhouse."

“The truth is, it’s special. It’s a special match because it’s my first time. I’ve played against everyone except England," Messi told reporters after Saturday's 3-1 extra-time quarterfinal win over Switzerland.

Messi, who's made a record 205 appearances for Argentina, has never faced England with La Albiceleste – further raising the stakes for Inter Miami CF 's superstar No. 10.

"It’s always nice to play against teams like that, in matches like this, and especially in the semifinals of a World Cup," added Messi, who has 8g/2a during a historic tournament amid producing an MLS-best 20 goal contributions (12g/8a) for Miami this season.

Kane is matched by Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, the hero of the knockout stages with back-to-back braces that have fueled the Three Lions' semifinal run.

England boast world-class stars of their own, including all-time leading goal scorer Harry Kane, who has 6g/1a this summer.

Messi and an A-list supporting cast of Julián Álvarez, Lautaro Martínez and Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul will have their work cut out for them at Atlanta Stadium.

MESSI GOOOAAL TO GIVE ARGENTINA THE LEAD 🐐 Lionel Messi scores his 20th career FIFA World Cup goal to make it 1-0 over Cape Verde! pic.twitter.com/ewqsqO5Sl9

France or Spain in the final

The star power continues into Sunday's final at New York/New Jersey Stadium (3 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).

Should Argentina advance, either Spain or France await in the title tilt. Those two will face off Tuesday at Dallas Stadium (3 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).

Whoever the opponent is, a storyline will follow.

The reigning UEFA Euro champions, Spain – the nation where Messi spent 21 years of his life – are led by teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and FC Barcelona teammate Pedri, as well as top scorer Mikel Oyarzabal (4g/1a).

France, who Argentina defeated in the now-legendary 2022 final, rely on a bevy of stars highlighted by 2026 World Cup Golden Boot leader Kylian Mbappé (8g/3a) and current Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé (5g/2a).

"We’ll try to get some rest because we’ve been under a lot of pressure and it’s taken its toll," Messi said.