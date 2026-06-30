World Cup shocker! Paraguay eliminate Germany in penalty kicks

Paraguay delivered the biggest upset of the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockouts on Monday, stunning Germany with a 4-3 penalty-kick shootout win in the Round of 32 at Boston Stadium.

Paraguay will now travel to Philadelphia for a July 4 Round-of-16 date against France or Sweden.

In the ensuing shootout, goalkeeper Orlando Gil was the hero, blocking two shots and forcing a miss by Jonathan Tah before José Canale buried the decisive PK.

Fellow midfielder Ojeda, who didn't see action during Group D play, entered the match in the 99th minute to help keep Germany off the scoreboard.

Germany found the leveler via Kai Havertz’s 54th-minute header, but Paraguay held firm, getting a massive 120-minute shift from Cubas.

After Damián Bobadilla broke up a German counterattack in the 42nd minute, Miggy linked up with former Atlanta United teammate Matías Galarza, who served up Julio Enciso’s close-range header that opened the scoring.

Back from suspension, Almirón was vital in his return to the starting XI.

PARAGUAY STUNS GERMANY IN THE FIRST HALF 🇵🇾 What a finish by Julio Enciso pic.twitter.com/XZagY43Hv5

Historic upset

Monday's result will go down in history as an all-time World Cup upset.

Before this summer's tournament, Germany had only lost twice to South American opposition: against Argentina in the 1986 final and Brazil in the 2002 final. Last week, they dropped their Group E finale, 2-1, to Ecuador before their stunning Round-of-32 elimination.

Additionally, Paraguay handed the four-time World Cup champions their first-ever PK shootout loss at the competition.