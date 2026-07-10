Your team-by-team bandwagon guide to MLS fandom

In short: Here's a very brief assessment of what you might latch onto for each MLS team as you prepare to dive headfirst into fandom.

Choosing one from 30 can be a bit overwhelming. We want to get you kick-started. The simple choice is, of course, your most local team. But maybe you need more than that. Or maybe you want a primer before committing.

If you’re interested in more of that feeling of joy/agony, MLS has 30 teams to choose from.

Perhaps you, dear reader, have watched a 2026 FIFA World Cup match over the last few weeks and, despite knowing nothing about the teams involved, have become intensely attached to the fortunes of whichever team you decided to adopt on a whim.

This is a team for anyone fascinated by large, passionate fanbases desperately chasing past glory while their team throws as much money as possible at the problem to fix it. It will probably (?) actually work someday soon. When it does, being around for the tougher days will make the payoff that much sweeter.

It’ll take a moment to get things heading in the right direction. But when they go in the right direction in Austin, the vibes are good, the food is good, the fans are loud and Matthew McConaughey is there.

Austin are in a moment of transition. They recently parted ways with their sporting director and head coach before tabbing serial MLS winner Jim Curtin as their head coach-in-waiting.

Meeting just one of those criteria is enough here. And you get the added bonus of knowing that your team is willing to spend big to win… even if winning big hasn’t quite happened consistently in their short history.

Do you enjoy turning your back to the pitch and jumping up and down with your friends? What about letting a giant sentient soccer ball be the primary decision-maker in your system of government? What about just being surrounded by a lot of people and wearing Carolina blue?

On top of that, they’re set to open their own stadium in the Chicago city limits in 2028, and they’ve just signed one of the best strikers of the past decade, Robert Lewandowski . The bandwagon is finally moving again, and it’s going to fill up quickly.

If you like seeing someone realize their potential, the Fire are for you. They’re a sleeping giant beginning to wake up from a nap. After years of underwhelming performance relative to their location and finances, they’ve been steadily improving over the last season and a half.

Cincy fans have been rewarded for that. The team has been one of the league’s best for roughly five seasons now. Oh, and they have Evander . Evander is involved with virtually every goal they score. Evander rules .

You’d be joining a fanbase that’s one of the league’s best. They had to suffer to get there, too. They showed up so consistently for their lower-division team that MLS had no choice but to award the city a spot in the league. They then spent their first three MLS seasons watching some bad results.

Oh, also, Colorado have recently been playing some of the more aesthetically pleasing soccer in the league.

It’s about really savoring the successful moments that you earn. And really, really hating Rocky Mountain rivals Real Salt Lake . Like, just really not liking those guys. When the highs come, they hit a little harder.

Anyway, if you’re picking the Crew, you’re picking a fanbase that fought tooth and nail to keep their team in Columbus, won, and then watched their team play title-caliber ball basically ever since.

Columbus have taken a step back this season after winning a couple of titles this decade. Don’t expect them to be down for too long, though. And when they’ve been up the last few years, they make a concerted effort to play attractive, expansive soccer.

Dallas , led by Croatian striker and World Cup goalscorer Petar Musa , typically find ways to punch above their weight thanks to one of the most productive academies in MLS. The fanbase is growing, and their stadium is getting a facelift. They’re an MLS original, and they used to have a fire-breathing lightning horse for a logo.

Like the other teams that have fading memories of success, the payoff will hit hard when things come good again.

The original MLS dynasty. They had some great moments at the start of it all. And… well, they’ve been trying to get back there ever since.

Houston are very orange and very good at their very hot and humid home.

Some people really like orange. Maybe that’s you. Some people enjoy it when a team has a notable advantage by simply being used to the weather in the city they play in. Maybe that’s you.

For a long time there, Sporting KC were one of the league’s most consistently effective teams. Nowadays, they’re really just trying to work on themselves. It’s been a little bit since Sporting Park has really been a cauldron of noise, but, like a few other teams, their fans are just waiting for the chance.

They might get it in the relatively near future if they can start to utilize their significant amount of roster flexibility. It’s taken a while to get new players in after they parted ways with longtime manager Peter Vermes last year. This is the team for anyone trying to better themselves after a tough breakup.