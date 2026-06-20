Seattle's long-awaited World Cup moment lives up to hype

SEATTLE – Long before Seattle hosted a 2026 FIFA World Cup match, the city had established itself as one of the United States' premier soccer markets.

"Obviously, walking out to the national anthem, the flyover, that was all really special. But you're trying to focus and take your time to get ready for the game. Whereas after the game, just walking around, I mean, it was incredible, looking at my family in the crowd singing, everyone happy."

"Incredible," US midfielder Tyler Adams told reporters in the postgame mixed zone. "I was walking around the game at the end of the game, and that's when I feel like you really got to appreciate it.

The energy was evident throughout the knockout-round-clinching result, ranging from the pregame flyover and national anthem to the crowd eruptions that followed a first-half own goal forced by Folarin Balogun and former Orlando City star Alex Freeman's VAR-awarded strike before halftime.

But on Friday afternoon, the city got its moment on soccer's biggest stage as the United States rewarded a crowd of more than 66,000 fans with a 2-0 Group D victory over Australia at Seattle Sounders FC 's home venue.

The @USMNT faithful serenade their team with "Take Me Home, Country Roads" in Seattle 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XI3Q3EkxhK

Hometown perspective

The match carried a unique significance for USMNT midfielder Cristian Roldan, who has spent his entire MLS career with the Sounders, where he's become one of the faces of the club since his 2015 rookie season.

Although Roldan is still awaiting his first World Cup appearance, he nevertheless appreciated the significance of the occasion as his adopted city hosted a World Cup match involving the United States for the first time.

"I saw an energized crowd, a crowd that was ready for probably one of the biggest moments in US soccer," Roldan said. "Hosting a World Cup is special. Hosting it in your hometown is even more so."

Roldan wasn't the only player to take notice of the atmosphere, with several of his teammates also coming away impressed.

"Our teammates were raving about the crowd and the city in general," Roldan said. "Some of them even spoke to me about playing for Seattle in the future, and that's what you want to hear, right?