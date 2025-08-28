LAFC: Taking pre-match traditions to new heights

Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-Min are doing just fine, but will they ever be as dynamic a pairing for LAFC as Olly and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?

“When he was ready for Olly to take off, he timed it perfectly and launched her up, I swear, like 20 feet in the air,” LAFC falconer Jason Miknuk said. “And you can see the expression on her face like, ‘Oh, crap.’”

Olly is, of course, a female Red Naped Shaheen Falcon with a top-flight speed of 214 miles per hour and a weekend gig as LAFC’s mascot. Abdul-Jabbar is a 7-foot-2 male human with a popular Substack, 62 acting credits on IMDb and several notable accomplishments as a basketball player. When the two met before an LAFC match in 2019, Olly landed on Abdul-Jabbar’s arm before being lifted higher than she’s ever been lifted before or since to take a flight around BMO Stadium.

Falcon or GOAT?

Olly has partnered with hundreds of celebrities since beginning her pre-game flights (with an assist from LAFC co-owner Will Ferrell) in April of 2018.

She takes off, swoops around, and eventually divebombs a lure branded with the logo of that day’s opponent. Olly tries to keep it under 100 mph most of the time, but every now and then she’ll get out of first gear and really hit the gas. It’s a stage presence choice for her. Olly, named for Los Angeles’ Olvera Street, has always been LA-ready. There are two other falcons — Fig and Mel — who have gameday roles from time to time, but Olly gets most of the spotlight.

“If you have Kobe, you're going to start Kobe, right? If you have Jordan, are you not going to start Jordan?” Miknuk said. “That's Olly. She's such an amazing bird, and she's so consistent. There's no reason not to. A lot of sports fans are very superstitious as well, too. So we train the other birds and do US Open [Cup] and other scrimmages and stuff like that. We get the other falcons training.