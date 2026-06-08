Austin FC name Jim Curtin as head coach following 2026 season

Austin FC have appointed Jim Curtin to take over as head coach following the conclusion of the 2026 MLS season, the club announced Monday.

"Throughout his career, Jim has consistently demonstrated the leadership, character, and competitive excellence required to build winning teams and strong club cultures."

"Jim Curtin is one of the premier coaches in North American soccer, and we are exceptionally proud and incredibly excited that he has chosen Austin FC to continue his impressive journey," said Austin founder, CEO and majority owner, Anthony Precourt.

Interim manager Davy Arnaud will continue to coach the Verde & Black through the remainder of the current season, while the club's search for a new sporting director continues.

“From our very first conversation, they shared a vision for Austin FC that is bold, ambitious, and built for the long term. Their belief in what this club can become is contagious, and I’m proud to help bring that vision to life.”

“I am incredibly honored to be named head coach of Austin FC. This is a moment I will never forget, and I’m grateful to Anthony Precourt, Andy Loughnane, and the club’s ownership group for the trust placed in me,” said Curtin.

The former Chicago Fire FC and Chivas USA center back posted a 170W-90L-134D record across all competitions during his 11 seasons coaching the Union, who qualified for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs seven times under his leadership.

A two-time Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year (2020, '22), Curtin led Philly to the 2020 Supporters' Shield crown and the MLS Cup 2022 presented by Audi final.

One of North America’s best. Jim Curtin comes to Austin with the ninth-most wins in MLS history. pic.twitter.com/g1DYzHnPQH

Curtin's new club

Curtin parted ways with the Union after the 2024 MLS season and remained without a club before signing with Austin.

He'll become the third permanent head coach in club history, following Josh Wolff and Nico Estévez, who departed Austin in May.

“I had several other opportunities, both within MLS and abroad, but none of them excited me the way this project did," Curtin said. "The city of Austin is unlike anywhere else, and the chance to compete for this community was simply too compelling to pass up.

"This club has some of the finest facilities in all of MLS, and Q2 Stadium is one of the great venues in North American soccer. To walk out in front of the supporters, in that atmosphere, is a privilege that I don’t take lightly."

Curtin will take over a club led by Designated Players Brandon Vazquez and Facundo Torres, veteran goalkeeper Brad Stuver and club-record signing Myrto Uzuni.

Homegrown midfielder Owen Wolff and Canadian international Jayden Nelson are other key pieces.

"The passion of the Austin FC faithful is known across the league," said Curtin. "And our goal will be to give you a team that fights and makes you proud every time we take the field.”