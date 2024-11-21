New York City FC stadium to be named Etihad Park

Etihad Park is scheduled to open before the 2027 MLS season. The new stadium will be 100% privately financed, seat approximately 25,000 people, and be the first fully electric sports stadium in New York City and MLS.

Etihad Park will also be part of a new, 23-acre neighborhood at Willets Point, Queens – featuring 2,500 new affordable housing units, a new 650-seat public school, a brand-new hotel, and more than 150,000 square feet of public open space.

“This is a historic announcement for New York City FC, Etihad Airways and New York City. Etihad Airways has been a fantastic partner to the club for over a decade, and we are proud to call Etihad Park the home of our great club,” said Brad Sims, New York City FC’s CEO.