Portland Timbers mutually part ways with Phil Neville

“Phil has outstanding leadership qualities and a boundless sense of positivity even in the face of adversity. I cannot thank Phil enough for his tireless dedication to this club and the Portland community, which he and his family truly embraced.”

“In my nearly two decades of owning and operating the Portland Timbers, there are very few people I have enjoyed working with more than Phil Neville,” said Timbers owner Merritt Paulson.

Neville's departure comes as the Timbers enter the 2026 FIFA World Cup break following their 3-1 home loss to the San Jose Earthquakes on Walmart Saturday Showdown.

Neville's tenure

Neville, who previously managed Inter Miami CF (2021-23), was named Timbers head coach ahead of the 2024 campaign and posted a 27W-31L-24D regular-season record.

Portland qualified for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in both of Neville's seasons in charge, though they didn't make it past Round One.

This season, the Timbers sit in 13th place in the Western Conference with 14 points (4W-8L-2D record) amid a three-game winless streak.

"I'd like to thank Merritt Paulson, Ned Grabavoy, and the entire Portland family for their unwavering support in giving me the job and standing behind me,” said Neville.

“To my staff, thank you for your incredible loyalty and hard work. And to the most incredible bunch of players: thank you for the effort, the good times, the good results, the bad results, and all the laughs we shared together.