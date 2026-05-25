Portland Timbers mutually part ways with Phil Neville

The Portland Timbers have mutually parted ways with head coach Phil Neville, the club announced Monday.
Neville's departure comes as the Timbers enter the 2026 FIFA World Cup break following their 3-1 home loss to the San Jose Earthquakes on Walmart Saturday Showdown.
Portland have begun their search for a new head coach.
“In my nearly two decades of owning and operating the Portland Timbers, there are very few people I have enjoyed working with more than Phil Neville,” said Timbers owner Merritt Paulson.
“Phil has outstanding leadership qualities and a boundless sense of positivity even in the face of adversity. I cannot thank Phil enough for his tireless dedication to this club and the Portland community, which he and his family truly embraced.”
Neville's tenure
Neville, who previously managed Inter Miami CF (2021-23), was named Timbers head coach ahead of the 2024 campaign and posted a 27W-31L-24D regular-season record.
Portland qualified for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in both of Neville's seasons in charge, though they didn't make it past Round One.
This season, the Timbers sit in 13th place in the Western Conference with 14 points (4W-8L-2D record) amid a three-game winless streak.
"I'd like to thank Merritt Paulson, Ned Grabavoy, and the entire Portland family for their unwavering support in giving me the job and standing behind me,” said Neville.
“To my staff, thank you for your incredible loyalty and hard work. And to the most incredible bunch of players: thank you for the effort, the good times, the good results, the bad results, and all the laughs we shared together.
"I realize we are in a results business, and the results haven't been to the expectation of this football club. To the Timbers Army — you are the reason I felt inspired to try and bring success to this club. Keep getting behind the players and the club in this wonderful city. I will miss you all."
What's next?
Portland will return to action on July 16 with a visit to Cascadia rivals Seattle Sounders FC (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
Per the club, any interim coaching decisions will be made in line with the timing of the head coach hire.
“We are appreciative of Phil’s commitment and efforts during his time with the Portland Timbers," said general manager Ned Grabovoy. "Phil brought enthusiasm and passion to the role, and it was a pleasure to work with him. We wish Phil all the best in his next opportunity.
"This offseason we had pointed discussions about the areas we needed to build on and improve. Ultimately, we have not seen the progress we’ve needed to, and, most importantly, results have fallen well short of expectations.”