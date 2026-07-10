Roster & format for 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T

Major League Soccer has announced its 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T roster, as well as new changes to the competition's format.

^ Indicates the player is an MLS NEXT Pro goalkeeper.

Two MLS NEXT Pro goalkeepers, including 2025 MLS All-Star Goalie Wars champion Pedro Cruz (Houston Dynamo 2), join the participants.

Two MLS participants, FC Cincinnati midfielder Evander and Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Sebastian Berhalter , have previous experience with the Skills Challenge, while seven players are gearing up for the event for the first time.

The MLS All-Star Skills Challenge roster includes players from eight different teams across the league.

Format & challenge changes

New this year, each challenge will crown its own champion, marking a shift from the traditional MLS versus opponent format used in previous years.

In addition to standout players from MLS and LIGA MX, the competition will feature participation from MLS NEXT Pro and special guests.

The event will still deliver a team rivalry moment, as MLS and LIGA MX face off in a high-energy relay to close out the night.

All-Star Shooting Challenge – Presented by AT&T

Players will kick off the night by aiming at multiple targets, competing to rack up as many points as possible within 60 seconds. The highest score takes the win.

All-Star Goalie Wars – Presented by Old Spice

A high-intensity battle between goalkeepers, who will kick, drop-kick, and throw to score on their opponent while defending their own goal.

All-Star Crossbar Challenge – Presented by Gillette

A fan-favorite returns with a new twist as players compete head-to-head, attempting to strike the crossbar from the top of the 18-yard box, testing technique, speed and touch.

All-Star Passing Challenge – Presented by Dawn

In this head-to-head challenge, targets are positioned across the pitch. Players must demonstrate elite distribution and pinpoint accuracy. The fastest time determines the winner.

MLS vs. LIGA MX Relay Challenge – Presented by AT&T