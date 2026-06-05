MLS storylines to follow at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

There are still plenty of MLS storylines to track while we wait for the 2026 season to return.

MLS is taking a short break while a brief tournament between national soccer teams unfolds from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Can he and his Inter Miami teammate, Rodrigo De Paul , power a team that’s largely running back the same roster from 2022 and aiming to become the first repeat World Cup winners since the 1962 Brazil team?

However, he pulled up with a hamstring injury in his most recent MLS match and trained on his own during Argentina’s first training session in the US. He may not be 100% at the start of his record sixth World Cup. Still, he’s got plenty of time to get right before Argentina’s most important matches.

Messi has been, yet again, the best player in MLS this year. The back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP has 12 goals and eight assists for the Herons through 14 matches.

We’ll go ahead and get the obvious out of the way: Lionel Messi and reigning World Cup champions Argentina are going to give this one last (probably) go.

Life won't be easy in Group A alongside co-hosts Mexico, South Africa and Czechia. But with Son sporting the captain's armband and a strong supporting cast, South Korea will dream big.

He'll soon play at his fourth World Cup and is his country's most-capped player with 145 matches. The LAFC forward can also become the Taegeuk Warriors' all-time leading scorer. He has scored 56 international goals, just two behind Cha Bum-Kun (58).

A fourth World Cup on the way for Sonny. 🇰🇷 South Korea captain & @LAFC forward Son Heung-Min is ready to shine once more. pic.twitter.com/60pUggtyma

In a group with Mexico, Czechia and South Korea, a few points aren’t out of the question, especially if Mbokazi can showcase the speed and defensive instincts that have made him a First XI MLS All-Star selection .

Even with South Africa facing steep odds, this feels like a moment where the Chicago Fire FC center back could catch the attention of teams around the world.

Since arriving in MLS, Mbekezeli Mbokazi has shown flashes of talent that have made him one of the league’s most exciting young players and a regular starter for South Africa since the summer of 2025.

Expect Moreira to start somewhere along the back line – probably at right back – for the Blue Sharks as they go up against a group of Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

Cape Verde are one of the tournament’s great stories. At the time they qualified, the African archipelago was the smallest-ever country to make the World Cup. Curaçao have that crown now, but Cape Verde are still serious underdogs.

Philadelphia Union midfielder Danley Jean Jacques will play a key role as they look to shock their groupmates. Obviously, he’ll at least be hoping for better results than what he’s gotten with the Union this year, but it feels pretty safe to say that hasn’t been his fault. He’s a very effective defensive midfielder on his day.

Haiti are facing an uphill battle in a group that features Brazil, Morocco and Scotland. But they’re not going to go down without a fight.

It’s not clear yet exactly how big a role he’ll play for Croatia (same for Orlando winger Marco Pašalić ), but he did start their friendly against Belgium earlier this week.

He arrived in MLS in 2024 and hasn’t stopped scoring since. He scored 16 times that year, 18 times the next, and then went nuclear in 2026. He has 12 goals in 12 starts this year and is chasing the league's Golden Boot presented by Audi.

FC Dallas striker Petar Musa pushed his way onto the Croatia roster by sheer force of will.

Both are bound to face a healthy amount of shots against the tournament’s steepest competition. They haven’t quite been in their best form in 2026, but both have outstanding, match-altering performances in them when they’re hot.

The greatest stage in soccer awaits. 🇺🇸 Eight MLS players are heading to the World Cup with the @USMNT . pic.twitter.com/6iMDWG8k1x

For Canada, Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea and LAFC midfielder Stephen Eustáquio will be key contributors. Eustáquio is the vice-captain for Canada and will be a major factor in whether Canada can win a winnable Group B. Canada are up against Switzerland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Qatar.

Meanwhile, in midfield, the USMNT will need contributions from Vancouver ’s Sebastian Berhalter and Seattle ’s Cristian Roldan . With only four central midfielders on the roster, both will likely get meaningful minutes.

On the USMNT side, Charlotte 's Tim Ream will be under pressure as USMNT captain and likely a starting center back in Mauricio Pochettino’s back three. He’ll mostly be tasked with playing progressive and line-breaking passes, but there are questions about his speed in transition defense at 38 years old. He’ll play a key role in deciding whether the USMNT live up to expectations in Group D alongside Australia, Paraguay and Türkiye.

To go broader, the United States and Canada will both be looking for key performances from their MLS players.

Paraguay try to ruin the day

Miguel Almirón's return to Atlanta hasn’t gone as planned. But you can still expect him to start every time out for Paraguay. You can also expect minutes from midfielder Matías Galarza, who joined the Five Stripes on loan for the first half of the year from River Plate. And, on top of that, you can expect Júnior Alonso to start on the Paraguay back line.

If you don’t know Alonso, you might want to use the World Cup to get acquainted. He’s been heavily linked to a move to Atlanta United this summer and has even said outright that he’s on his way to MLS. He’ll play a major role for a Paraguay side that leans heavily on a "low-block and counter" style that could lead to a big upset or two in a group that includes the USMNT and Türkiye.