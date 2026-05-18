Austin FC part ways with Nico Estévez, Rodolfo Borrell

Austin FC have parted ways with head coach Nico Estévez and sporting director Rodolfo Borrell, the club announced Monday.

Assistant coach Davy Arnaud has been appointed interim manager, while the Verde & Black have also implemented an interim leadership structure for soccer operations.

The club has begun its search for a permanent head coach and sporting director.

“Nico has been a trusted ambassador for Austin FC and Austin during his time as head coach,” said chief executive officer and majority owner Anthony Precourt.

“We believe this team can compete for a playoff position, and given our results thus far, a change is necessary to achieve our goals of qualifying for the playoffs this year and becoming a consistent winner in this league.”

Added Precourt of Borrell: "We are grateful to Rodo for his tireless dedication to improving the club. Ultimately, we believe this decision is in the best interest of Austin FC.