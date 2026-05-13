McDonald’s Park: Chicago Fire enter landmark stadium naming rights partnership

McDonald’s and Chicago Fire FC have entered a historic naming rights partnership that will see the club’s new $750 million privately-funded stadium named McDonald’s Park , opening in 2028.

Located in The 78, a premier riverfront location in the heart of Chicago, McDonald’s Park will serve as a world-class sports and entertainment destination that anchors year-round programming. The stadium will seat more than 22,000 fans for soccer matches and up to 31,000 for concerts and special events.

In the company's first-ever naming rights partnership for a major professional sports stadium in the United States, McDonald’s will play an active role in shaping the experience at McDonald’s Park – bringing together sport, food, culture and community in a way that reflects Chicago.

Designed as a year-round destination, McDonald’s Park will feature – in addition to all Chicago Fire home matches and concerts and special events – a permanent McDonald’s flagship restaurant, immersive fan and culinary experiences throughout the stadium, and programming that brings supporters back for concerts, cultural moments, community events, and celebrations all year long.

"As we take the next step on our journey to build a world-class club, our commitment to Chicago is at the center of everything we do," said Joe Mansueto, Chicago Fire owner and chairman. "That’s why McDonald’s is the perfect partner – an iconic global brand with deep Chicago roots and shared values in supporting our community. McDonald’s Park will be the stadium that Chicago deserves."