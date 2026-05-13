McDonald’s Park: Chicago Fire enter landmark stadium naming rights partnership

McDonald’s and Chicago Fire FC have entered a historic naming rights partnership that will see the club’s new $750 million privately-funded stadium named McDonald’s Park, opening in 2028.
Located in The 78, a premier riverfront location in the heart of Chicago, McDonald’s Park will serve as a world-class sports and entertainment destination that anchors year-round programming. The stadium will seat more than 22,000 fans for soccer matches and up to 31,000 for concerts and special events.
In the company's first-ever naming rights partnership for a major professional sports stadium in the United States, McDonald’s will play an active role in shaping the experience at McDonald’s Park – bringing together sport, food, culture and community in a way that reflects Chicago.
Designed as a year-round destination, McDonald’s Park will feature – in addition to all Chicago Fire home matches and concerts and special events – a permanent McDonald’s flagship restaurant, immersive fan and culinary experiences throughout the stadium, and programming that brings supporters back for concerts, cultural moments, community events, and celebrations all year long.
"As we take the next step on our journey to build a world-class club, our commitment to Chicago is at the center of everything we do," said Joe Mansueto, Chicago Fire owner and chairman. "That’s why McDonald’s is the perfect partner – an iconic global brand with deep Chicago roots and shared values in supporting our community. McDonald’s Park will be the stadium that Chicago deserves."
"Together, we are creating more than a stadium," said Chris Kempczinski, McDonald’s chairman and CEO. "We are building a place that serves up joy, brings together community, delivers impact, and is designed to serve generations to come."
Expanding youth access
At the center of the partnership is a significant commitment to youth soccer access across Chicago.
Beginning in 2027, McDonald’s will serve as the presenting partner of the Chicago Fire’s P.L.A.Y.S. (Participate, Learn, Achieve, Youth, Soccer) Program, supporting a multi-year expansion of free, school-based soccer programming across Chicago Public Schools – with a priority placed on elementary schools with limited access to the sport.
P.L.A.Y.S. focuses on strengthening academic performance and social/emotional development through a soccer-based curriculum. Today, the program operates in 70 Chicago Public Schools. Through this partnership, McDonald’s and the Chicago Fire have committed to a phased expansion designed to remove barriers to play and dramatically increase access:
- Community impact: Beginning in 2027, the partnership will remove equipment as a barrier to participation by delivering co-branded Soccer Starter Kits – including balls, goals, cones, and training materials – to reach more than 280 under-resourced CPS elementary schools, ensuring each school has the foundational tools needed to introduce and sustain soccer programming.
- By stadium opening (2028): The P.L.A.Y.S Program footprint will double, expanding from 70 schools to approximately 140 schools (reaching more than 60,000 students, up from 31,000 today), providing free, structured after-school soccer programming that combines physical activity with social-emotional learning.
- Long term vision: Over the life of the partnership, McDonald’s and the Chicago Fire are committed to expanding P.L.A.Y.S. access to 100% of CPS elementary schools identified with elevated need – representing a four-fold increase in reach (from 70 to more than 280 schools, and from 31,000 to more than 125,000 students) and one of the most comprehensive free youth soccer initiatives in a major U.S. city.
Local impact beyond matchdays
McDonald’s Park will serve as a hub for community impact extending far beyond the game.
Together, McDonald’s and the Chicago Fire will support hands-on initiatives addressing food insecurity, including an annual meal packing and distribution effort hosted at the stadium – bringing together employees, players, and community volunteers to support families in need.
Ronald McDonald House
Ronald McDonald House, premier partner of the Chicago Fire Foundation, will be a central charitable focus of the partnership, with year-round integration across matchday and community platforms.
Key elements include:
- Stadium-wide Round Up for Ronald McDonald House donation opportunities across concessions.
- A dedicated Ronald McDonald House seating section at McDonald’s Park for families.
- Pre-match meet and greets and special experiences for RMH families.
- Annual Family Night, featuring a 50/50 raffle benefitting RMH and on-field recognition in support of families navigating serious illness.
Chicago currently play at historic Soldier Field and train at Chicago’s Endeavor Health Performance Center, a $100 million state-of-the-art facility that opened in 2025.
Back in March, the Fire broke ground on their privately-funded, soccer-specific stadium in Chicago’s South Loop neighborhood.