Your bandwagon guide to 2026 FIFA World Cup underdogs

As you may know, 48 countries made the 2026 FIFA World Cup . Many other countries did not.

Regardless of whether you need a primary team or a backup, we’ve got you covered. Unless you want to end up winning the whole thing. C’mon, we’re not going to tell you to jump on the bandwagon of a major power. Where’s the fun in that?

A whole bunch of those 48 countries don’t really actually have a shot at this. I’m so sorry. So, you’re probably going to need a backup country or two to root for. Or, I dunno, maybe you’re just kind of annoyed with your country in general and are exploring other options.

The greatest show in the world is ready. Are you? 🏆 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ISxLhuLUkm

But Cape Verde threw a heckuva party when they qualified, and an upset in the group stage might lead to an even bigger celebration.

The second smallest country to ever make the World Cup, the Blue Sharks – yeah, they’re called the Blue Sharks, do I even need to keep going? – have their work cut out for them.

They’re the ultimate underdog, and they feature a couple of former MLSers in Jürgen Locadia and Eloy Room.

Roughly 156,000 people live in the small island nation. That’s about 50,000 fewer people than the number who live in the city limits of Salt Lake City, Utah.

The actual smallest country to make the World Cup… they're led by the oldest coach at the World Cup, 78-year-old Dick Advocaat.

It will take something special for them to advance out of a group featuring Portugal, Colombia and DR Congo.

Another first-time qualifier with an excellent nickname. The White Wolves hail from a country with foods you should try, like plov and samsa.

Haiti weren't even able to play home games at home during this qualifying cycle due to security and political issues. They've provided a ray of hope for a country that needs it and hasn't played at the World Cup since 1974.

For once, it’s a team that’s actually played at a World Cup before. It’s also a team that made the World Cup under circumstances no other qualifying team has ever faced.

Maybe you’re a Miguel Almirón fan. Maybe you love Vancouver midfielder Andrés Cubas . Maybe you’re just someone who appreciates a team that can ruin things for everyone else.

They don’t care about possession. They do care about staying in their defensive block, then hitting long balls and crosses. Honestly, it’s a great recipe to pull off a few upsets in an international tournament, even if it’s not aesthetically pleasing.

There’s a lot of Atlanta United happening here, but there’s also going to be a lot of hilariously frustrating tactical choices that make life miserable for Paraguay’s opponents.

This is the team for people who have ever done the majority of what was supposed to be a group project. Even more so than Norway (we’ll get there).

Or maybe you’re just looking for a team on the fringes of “Dark Horse” status that’s still good enough to win a few games while the home crowds go crazy. Honestly, that might be the most compelling argument to adopt either team.

Maybe you’re here on Major League Soccer soccer dot com because you enjoy Major League Soccer and you want to see as many Major League Soccer players as possible make an impact.

Maybe you’re intrigued by the idea of a country known for another sport (and oftentimes dismissed in the soccer space because of that) making a run on the biggest international stage.

Maybe you’re just down to root (root, root) for the home team.

We’re moving away from the against-all-odds picks and moving into slightly more experienced teams.

Still, no one is really expecting much from Croatia even after finishing second in 2018 and third in 2022. That’s exactly what makes them kind of fun this year, though, especially for anyone in their 30s looking for proof that their bodies haven’t completely given up on them yet.

While there are some younger players on the squad, Croatia are led in part by Luka Modrić, Ivan Perišić, Mateo Kovačić, Andrej Kramarić and Mario Pašalić.