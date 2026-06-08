Your bandwagon guide to 2026 FIFA World Cup underdogs

As you may know, 48 countries made the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Many other countries did not.
A whole bunch of those 48 countries don’t really actually have a shot at this. I’m so sorry. So, you’re probably going to need a backup country or two to root for. Or, I dunno, maybe you’re just kind of annoyed with your country in general and are exploring other options.
Regardless of whether you need a primary team or a backup, we’ve got you covered. Unless you want to end up winning the whole thing. C’mon, we’re not going to tell you to jump on the bandwagon of a major power. Where’s the fun in that?
Here are a few recommendations.
The second smallest country to ever make the World Cup, the Blue Sharks – yeah, they’re called the Blue Sharks, do I even need to keep going? – have their work cut out for them.
But Cape Verde threw a heckuva party when they qualified, and an upset in the group stage might lead to an even bigger celebration.
Plus, you get a chance to watch Columbus Crew defender Steven Moreira.
The actual smallest country to make the World Cup… they're led by the oldest coach at the World Cup, 78-year-old Dick Advocaat.
Roughly 156,000 people live in the small island nation. That’s about 50,000 fewer people than the number who live in the city limits of Salt Lake City, Utah.
They’re the ultimate underdog, and they feature a couple of former MLSers in Jürgen Locadia and Eloy Room.
Another first-time qualifier with an excellent nickname. The White Wolves hail from a country with foods you should try, like plov and samsa.
It will take something special for them to advance out of a group featuring Portugal, Colombia and DR Congo.
For once, it’s a team that’s actually played at a World Cup before. It’s also a team that made the World Cup under circumstances no other qualifying team has ever faced.
Haiti weren't even able to play home games at home during this qualifying cycle due to security and political issues. They've provided a ray of hope for a country that needs it and hasn't played at the World Cup since 1974.
Plus, you’ll get appearances from MLS folks like Philadelphia Union midfielder Danley Jean Jacques, Toronto FC forward Derrick Etienne Jr. and FC Dallas forward Louicius Deedson.
There’s a lot of Atlanta United happening here, but there’s also going to be a lot of hilariously frustrating tactical choices that make life miserable for Paraguay’s opponents.
They don’t care about possession. They do care about staying in their defensive block, then hitting long balls and crosses. Honestly, it’s a great recipe to pull off a few upsets in an international tournament, even if it’s not aesthetically pleasing.
Maybe you’re a Miguel Almirón fan. Maybe you love Vancouver midfielder Andrés Cubas. Maybe you’re just someone who appreciates a team that can ruin things for everyone else.
Can Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres and Liverpool striker Alexander Isak carry this team to meet its ceiling?
This is the team for people who have ever done the majority of what was supposed to be a group project. Even more so than Norway (we’ll get there).
Maybe you’re just down to root (root, root) for the home team.
Maybe you’re intrigued by the idea of a country known for another sport (and oftentimes dismissed in the soccer space because of that) making a run on the biggest international stage.
Maybe you’re here on Major League Soccer soccer dot com because you enjoy Major League Soccer and you want to see as many Major League Soccer players as possible make an impact.
Or maybe you’re just looking for a team on the fringes of “Dark Horse” status that’s still good enough to win a few games while the home crowds go crazy. Honestly, that might be the most compelling argument to adopt either team.
We’re moving away from the against-all-odds picks and moving into slightly more experienced teams.
Still, no one is really expecting much from Croatia even after finishing second in 2018 and third in 2022. That’s exactly what makes them kind of fun this year, though, especially for anyone in their 30s looking for proof that their bodies haven’t completely given up on them yet.
While there are some younger players on the squad, Croatia are led in part by Luka Modrić, Ivan Perišić, Mateo Kovačić, Andrej Kramarić and Mario Pašalić.
Even if you aren’t staring down mortality, maybe you can appreciate this side if you’ve ever been run off the field in a men’s league game by a bunch of old dudes who know the ball moves faster than you can run.
For the MLS crowd: They have FC Dallas striker Petar Musa and Orlando City winger Marco Pašalić, too.
If you’ve ever watched "Hoosiers" and grumbled that Jimmy Chitwood gets the ball too often, well, here you go.
For anyone who cares more about The Team than star power, Japan are your pick. The most well-known player to casual audiences might be… Liverpool backup midfielder Wataru Endo? And yet, they find ways to win as one of the most cohesive units in international soccer.
The Samurai Blue have a real chance to advance deep into this tournament despite a tough group draw against the Netherlands, Sweden and Tunisia.
In their matches leading up to the World Cup, they took down Brazil, Ghana, Bolivia, Scotland, England and Iceland. In fact, their last loss came against the United States on Sept. 9. Their last goal allowed came in their 3-2 win over Brazil on Oct. 14.
If you opt to jump on the Japan bandwagon, be prepared for a long trip.
If you’re looking for a “dark horse” pick that becomes so trendy they almost stop being a dark horse pick, Norway are one of the more enticing picks to make a deep run outside of the typical powers. Mainly because the Erling Haaland goal machine go brrr.
Haaland and Arsenal creative force Martin Ødegaard headline a team that will lean heavily on match-winners to power them to a run. They’re kind of bizarro Japan in that sense.
Basically, the question you need to ask yourself is: Do you try to string together passes on EAFC, or do you just find the fast player and run past the defenders over and over?
If it’s the latter, consider Norway.
Another dark horse that’s probably too popular a pick to even be called a dark horse at this point, Ecuador will rely on star power as well. The difference is their stars are more apparent in the defensive phases of the game than in the attack.
Chelsea’s Moisés Caicedo patrols midfield, while PSG’s Willian Pacho and Arsenal’s Piero Hincapié anchor the defense.
Simply being sound defensively can carry you a long way in an international tournament, and Ecuador have the makeup of a team ready for a deep run despite some limitations going forward.
You might even remember former MLSers Pedro Vite, Jordy Alcívar and Alan Franco (not that one, the other one).
The champions (?) of the Africa Cup of Nations are in the same tier as our other too-popular picks, but still could be a lot of fun.
They’re in the same group as fellow dark horse Norway, Iraq and France. In what might be the competition’s toughest group, they have real work to do to advance to the Round of 32. They still seemed primed for a run, though.
Attackers like Sadio Mané, Nicolas Jackson, Ismaïla Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye give them a potent front that will give opponents fits.
But maybe you only need to know that they had this year’s AFCON title stripped away after winning the tournament. It’s a team for anyone who’s ever been frustrated by getting called on a technicality.
Tartan Army.
That’s all the incentive you need.