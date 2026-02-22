Young ballers: Red Bull kids shine in Michael Bradley debut

The kids are (more than) alright at Red Bull New York .

“We’ve got to keep pushing him so that he can take the next step, and tonight was a really good start for him.”

“Julian is a really talented young player, and it’s easy to forget how young he still is because he’s been a professional for a few years and has some really big qualities,” Bradley said postgame about the homegrown attacker.

Starting in place of Designated Player Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting , 17-year-old striker Julian Hall was especially impactful, scoring both New York goals.

Fielding a historically young lineup in his first game in charge, new head coach Michael Bradley guided RBNY to an impressive 2-1 road victory at Orlando City .

Youth movement

By including the likes of Hall and Adri Mehmeti, 16, now the second-youngest player ever to start for the club, as well as Matthew Dos Santos, 17, who joined the squad on a short-term loan from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate RBNY II, this New York side became the first team in MLS history to start three players aged 17 or younger in a regular-season match.

All three more than held their own.

“There were a lot of good things, a lot of really good things,” said Bradley of Saturday's performance at Inter&Co Stadium. “We talked before the game about the idea that you work all preseason, and then you get your chance in the first game, when the lights come on, to put it all to the test.

Mehmeti, who assisted Hall's second goal, and Dos Santos were key pieces of Bradley's Red Bull New York II side that won the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Cup title

“You can’t ever predict exactly how it’s going to go, but we wanted to show our ideas, our personality, our football," said Bradley.