Minnesota United FC: Uniting the state through an iconic symbol

Maybe you just have to be from Minnesota to really get it. Plenty of soccer teams have a pregame ritual. A cherished old pop song here. A boom-boom clap there. Minnesota United, though, kick off with an eerie loon call.

The loon stands as more than just the state bird, but a unifying symbol for Minnesotans.

The team is officially Minnesota United Football Club , but no one is confused when you call them The Loons. After all, there is a stylized version of the beloved bird on the badge, the loon call played before matches, nods throughout the stadium and a 32.5-foot-tall, 89-foot-wide sculpture.

“It’s called Minnesota United on purpose because of that idea of unity in Minnesota, and there’s no finer representation of this state with our 10,000-plus lakes and over 125,000 lake cabins than the loons,” Quarstad said.

A long-time Minnesota soccer journalist who has become a historian of the sport in the state, Brian Quarstad wrote about all those teams. However, he noticed something different when he first saw the MLS expansion team’s identity.

While the distinctive red eye on the crest is a giveaway that the abstract bird is a common loon, it also was a wink at the notion that the team was a Phoenix rising from the ashes of past teams in the area, from the Thunder to the Stars back to the NASL’s Kicks and Strikers.

“We tried to bring those elements all out in the badge, and that was the origin,” McGuire said.

Whether it be the thousands of lakes, the bright winter sky, the northern lights with the North Star shining or the headwaters of the Mississippi River, Minnesota’s nature makes it the place it is.

Dr. Bill McGuire remembers working on creating an identity for the club that was going to try to tie those elements together. “What’s important to Minnesota? What does it represent?” the owner of the team asked. “One of the big things, obviously, is this is a state that’s known and was founded on natural resources and the environment."

Minnesotan staple

Tim Mitchell is definitely a fan of loons. The Loon Program Coordinator at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Mitchell performs loon monitoring and conservation work, but he also does outreach at farms and other events around the state. There, he often hears from residents eager to make sure loons can flourish in the area and is struck by just how many people care about the state bird.

He says that Minnesotans get the best of the loons, with the migrating birds returning to Minnesota just as residents are coming back outside to enjoy wetlands and wildlife after the frigid winters.

“There’s almost a Pavlovian response. The best time and place to be in Minnesota is on the lake in the summer, and that’s where the loons are,” Mitchell said. “Everyone enjoys seeing loons because they’re usually with their friends and family.”

Mitchell said that Minnesotans also get the best of the loon when it comes to its appearances. Since loons breed in the summer, the coloration is more vivid when the birds are in Minnesota, with the vibrant red eye also appearing seasonally. The loon’s distinctive calls between partners or chicks or to ward off rivals coming from their territory also are saved for breeding season.

Not that it makes the loon any less impressive, or that it takes away from Minnesotans' deep enjoyment of a loon.