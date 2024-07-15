Atlanta United take “north of 50 million” into summer transfer window

Atlanta United president and CEO Garth Lagerwey didn’t specify the exact number. But amid a flurry of outgoing moves, he readily confirmed the ballpark figure.

“We're going to try and sign prime-age players as well. That is a heavy lift in some cases because you're trying to get guys who are playing in top-five leagues in their prime to say, ‘I'm picking MLS.’ Certainly, we've had guys that have done that. But we're still in the persuasion phase.”

“An attacking player who is a chance creator, yes, we are trying to sign that player,” Lagerwey said. “And we're trying to sign a nine, a target forward who hopefully is well-rounded. Both of these guys, we envision them making everybody around them better.

Atlanta are also reportedly transferring left back Caleb Wiley to Premier League side Chelsea; the homegrown standout is joining Team USA for the Paris 2024 Olympics. And there’s a sizable sell-on fee from Ezequiel Barco moving from Argentina’s River Plate to Russia’s Spartak Moscow.

First, Greek international striker Giorgos Giakoumakis was transferred to Liga MX side Cruz Azul. Then midfielder Thiago Almada , a 2022 FIFA World Cup champion with Argentina, was dealt to Brazil’s Botafogo for a league-record sum.

That refers to transfer funds Atlanta United are ready to reinvest in the squad, especially after two Designated Player sales.

Atlanta's "blank canvas"

Lagerwey believes Atlanta have a hugely compelling case, though.

The former Real Salt Lake and Seattle Sounders executive referenced Atlanta averaging around 47,000 fans per game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Ditto for a $23 million investment to nearly double their Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground. Lagerwey even points to the impending 2026 FIFA World Cup and the platform afforded by playing in MLS.

That’s not to suggest recruiting prime-age players is always easy. But with the right player and situation, the scales start to tilt.

“We want to try to get someone prime age because they're going to play every game and they're going to be the foundation of our team and they're going to be one of our leaders,” Lagerwey said.

“It's not a matter of them leaving Europe. You can convince people to leave Europe. But it's what is your situation with respect to Champions League that has been, I think, the biggest hurdle that we've seen today.”

Now, it’s about acquiring high-end difference-makers for the “blank canvas” Atlanta have created.

“We've worked 18 months to kind of clear the decks of all the stuff that I didn't like in the organization, but now we can move forward,” Lagerwey said, referencing his November 2022 appointment.