Your Sunday Kickoff: Has the AT&T 5G Goal of the Year been scored already? 

A Chicharito brace powered the Galaxy to a 3-0 lead on San Jose and finally a 3-2 win in the Cali Clasico . The Galaxy, now even on games played with all but one team in the West, ended the night in fifth place. They are one point below fourth-place Nashville and three points ahead of eighth-place RSL. LA and RSL face off this Saturday at 10:30 pm ET on MLS Live on ESPN+.

It’s the Sunday morning of the last international break of the season. Let’s not think too hard. Let’s just sit back and watch some goals.

I personally took on the burden of watching every single AT&T 5G Goal of the Week from this season so I could pick out and order a top 10. I just want you to know who the favorite is for Goal of the Year heading into the last two weeks. Yes, it’s not the most ideal way to select a top 10 since Goal of the Week just ends up being some kind of tap-in for an Atlanta United/Seattle player every now and then, but I have to believe our true winner is buried in here somewhere.*

*Update: I watched all the goals. It’s really, really hard to pick a Goal of the Year. Here we go anyway…

Honorable mentions:

Luiz Araujo hasn’t quite reached the heights some of us (me) were expecting this season. But, c’mon, when he can do things like this, can you really blame anyone for thinking he might be talented enough to make a Best XI? Everything happens so quickly here it’s hard to process, but the last ball roll to set up the poke past the keeper makes this one of the best goals of the year.