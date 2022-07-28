Austin FC's Sebastian Driussi wins Week 22 AT&T Goal of the Week

Austin FC ’s star midfielder has taken home AT&T 5G Goal of the Week honors from Week 22 of the 2022 MLS season, earning 36.5% of the vote for a first-place finish.

Driussi’s long-range blast couldn’t rescue Austin in a 4-3 loss to the visiting New York Red Bulls, though he’s now atop the Golden Boot presented by Audi charts with 13 goals and seven assists on the year.

The next two spots are perhaps a byproduct of Toronto FC fans splitting the vote from their 4-0 thumping of Charlotte FC that produced dream debuts for Italian stars Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi.

Second place went to captain Michael Bradley (27.7% of the vote) for his run and dinked-home finish off Insigne’s backheel assist, while third place went to Bernardeschi (18.9% of the vote) after a left-footed rocket produced the ex-Juventus star’s first goal in MLS.

That all left LAFC striker Cristian Arango taking up fourth place (16.9% of the vote) for a roofed strike that got the Supporters’ Shield leaders started in a 2-0 win at Sporting Kansas City.