Goal of the Week

Austin FC's Sebastian Driussi wins Week 22 AT&T Goal of the Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Have yourself a hit, Sebastian Driussi.

Austin FC’s star midfielder has taken home AT&T 5G Goal of the Week honors from Week 22 of the 2022 MLS season, earning 36.5% of the vote for a first-place finish.

Driussi’s long-range blast couldn’t rescue Austin in a 4-3 loss to the visiting New York Red Bulls, though he’s now atop the Golden Boot presented by Audi charts with 13 goals and seven assists on the year.

The next two spots are perhaps a byproduct of Toronto FC fans splitting the vote from their 4-0 thumping of Charlotte FC that produced dream debuts for Italian stars Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi.

Second place went to captain Michael Bradley (27.7% of the vote) for his run and dinked-home finish off Insigne’s backheel assist, while third place went to Bernardeschi (18.9% of the vote) after a left-footed rocket produced the ex-Juventus star’s first goal in MLS.

That all left LAFC striker Cristian Arango taking up fourth place (16.9% of the vote) for a roofed strike that got the Supporters’ Shield leaders started in a 2-0 win at Sporting Kansas City.

Check out all the nominees below.

Goal of the Week Austin FC Sebastián Driussi

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 22
Charlotte FC's Yordy Reyna wins Week 21 AT&T Goal of the Week
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 21
Source: Jozy Altidore nearing loan to Liga MX from New England Revolution
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Goal of the Week

MLS MVP Power Rankings: Austin FC's Sebastian Driussi beginning to pull away
Voices: Sam Jones

Incoming DPs, moves to Europe? Possibilities for the final week of Secondary Transfer Window
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath: MLS deserves more respect from overseas

Team of destiny? Sacramento Republic FC near dreamland after third MLS Cupset
US Open Cup

FULL SHOOTOUT: Sacramento Republic vs. Sporting Kansas City
2:41

HIGHLIGHTS: Sacramento Republic vs. Sporting Kansas City | July 27, 2022
3:49

SAVE: John Pulskamp denies Sacramento's bid to go ahead
0:32

HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando City SC vs. New York Red Bulls | July 27, 2022
3:59

