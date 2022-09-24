Saudi Arabia vs. USA: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup prep friendly

Currently, the Yanks are expected to announce their 26-man World Cup roster Nov. 9 before heading to the Middle East for their first World Cup since Brazil 2014, having failed to qualify for Russia 2018.

That makes Tuesday’s opportunity even more essential for USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter, the last chance for his squad to impress in the red, white and blue before Group B play gets underway Nov. 21 vs. Wales. The USMNT will also face England (Nov. 25) and Iran (Nov. 29) in Group B, with the top two nations reaching the Round of 16.

With less than two months until the unconventional November/December World Cup, international coaches have little time with their players amid ongoing club campaigns.

The USMNT are coming off a 2-0 defeat to Japan, their penultimate World Cup tune-up, in Düsseldorf, Germany. It’s the performance, not as much the result, that has fans and media concerned after Berhalter’s group couldn’t answer Japan’s high press, continually lost possession and registered zero shots on target – largely losing the intensity battle.

Perhaps the only true bright spot against Japan was goalkeeper Matt Turner, who made six saves and kept the scoreline flattering. And with as many as five field-player starters missing – center back Chris Richards, left back Antonee Robinson, midfielder Yunus Musah and forwards Christian Pulisic and Timothy Weah – issues surfaced across the board. From that group, only Pulisic (day-to-day) is in the September camp.