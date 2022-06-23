RBNY midfielder Luquinhas wins Week 15 AT&T Goal of the Week

The trio is completed after the Designated Player from Brazil brilliantly chipped Toronto FC goalkeeper Quentin Westberg in a 2-0 win at Red Bull Arena, enough for 31.9% of the vote and first place.

Luquinhas narrowly beat out Sporting Kansas City right back Graham Zusi's top-corner blast in a 2-1 victory at Nashville SC, as he took second place with 29.1% of the vote.