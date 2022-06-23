RBNY midfielder Luquinhas wins Week 15 AT&T Goal of the Week

Let’s call Luquinhas the triple crown winner for MLS Week 15.
The New York Red Bulls midfielder has earned AT&T 5G Goal of the Week honors, following up on Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire and Team of the Week presented by Audi spots.
The trio is completed after the Designated Player from Brazil brilliantly chipped Toronto FC goalkeeper Quentin Westberg in a 2-0 win at Red Bull Arena, enough for 31.9% of the vote and first place.
Luquinhas narrowly beat out Sporting Kansas City right back Graham Zusi's top-corner blast in a 2-1 victory at Nashville SC, as he took second place with 29.1% of the vote.
They both outpaced a pair of free kicks, with Gustavo Bou taking third place (23.0% of vote) for his game-winner in a 2-1 victory over Minnesota United FC. Fourth place went to Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Deiber Caicedo (16.0% of vote) after his first goal of 2022 sealed a 2-0 win at FC Dallas.
Check out all the nominees below.