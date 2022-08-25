Toronto FC's Domenico Criscito wins Week 26 AT&T Goal of the Week

There was no blocking Domenico Criscito ’s first MLS goal last Wednesday at BMO Field, nor in Week 26’s AT&T 5G Goal of the Week race.

The Toronto FC left back has earned top honors for a thunderous left-footed volley in their 2-2 draw with the New England Revolution, a one-timed equalizer that evaded goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic. The Italian midseason signing earned 35.7% of the vote.

Another of Toronto’s Italian newcomers, superstar forward Lorenzo Insigne, finished fourth (19.8% of the vote) for a sliding volley that proved a brief equalizer in their 2-1 loss at Inter Miami CF.