Toronto FC's Domenico Criscito wins Week 26 AT&T Goal of the Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

There was no blocking Domenico Criscito’s first MLS goal last Wednesday at BMO Field, nor in Week 26’s AT&T 5G Goal of the Week race.

The Toronto FC left back has earned top honors for a thunderous left-footed volley in their 2-2 draw with the New England Revolution, a one-timed equalizer that evaded goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic. The Italian midseason signing earned 35.7% of the vote.

Nashville SC star Hany Mukhtar placed second (22.5% of the vote) for his free-kick golazo in a 4-0 win over FC Dallas, and San Jose Earthquakes homegrown forward Cade Cowell slotted third (21.9% of the vote) for a volleyed-home winner in a 2-1 defeat of Supporters’ Shield-leading LAFC.

Another of Toronto’s Italian newcomers, superstar forward Lorenzo Insigne, finished fourth (19.8% of the vote) for a sliding volley that proved a brief equalizer in their 2-1 loss at Inter Miami CF.

Check out all the nominees below:

