Goal of the Week

Seattle Sounders star Raul Ruidiaz wins Week 12 AT&T Goal of the Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Two consecutive victories have Seattle Sounders FC back in the Western Conference playoff picture, and the latest triumph also has Raul Ruidiaz back atop the AT&T 5G Goal of the Week voting for Week 12.

Ruidiaz's 28th-minute finish of a gorgeous, 22-pass team buildup stood as the only goal in the Sounders' 1-0 victory at Houston Dynamo FC on Wednesday night, and finished with 40.2% of the voting.

It was Ruidiaz's second goal of the league campaign after also scoring three times in the Sounders' run to the 2022 Concacaf Champions League crown. And it also marked a second consecutive Sounders GOTW win after Cristian Roldan took Week 11 honors.

Alex Muyl's thunderbolt to open the scoring for Nashville SC in their 2-1 win over CF Montreal took second in the voting with 24.5% of the tally.

Daniel Salloi's splendid slaloming run and finish in Sporting Kansas City's 2-1 victory over FC Dallas took third with 21.9% of the vote, and Jackson Yuiell's diving header in the San Jose Earthquakes' 3-2 win over the Portland Timbers rounded out the field with 13.4%.

Check out all of the Week 12 nominees below:

Goal of the Week Raul Ruidiaz Seattle Sounders FC

Related Stories

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 12
Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan wins Week 11 AT&T Goal of the Week
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 11
More News
More News
"He's close": FC Cincinnati striker Brandon Vazquez nearing USMNT roster

"He's close": FC Cincinnati striker Brandon Vazquez nearing USMNT roster
MLS Cup 2022 odds: Where is the sharp money going?
Betting odds

MLS Cup 2022 odds: Where is the sharp money going?
Real Salt Lake's Bobby Wood on growing up Asian and what it's like to be a role model
Extratime

Real Salt Lake's Bobby Wood on growing up Asian and what it's like to be a role model
Who's in and who's out? Gregg Berhalter addresses USMNT roster for June camp
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Who's in and who's out? Gregg Berhalter addresses USMNT roster for June camp
FIFA to reveal host cities for World Cup 2026 on June 16

FIFA to reveal host cities for World Cup 2026 on June 16
US Soccer board passes new policies on hiring equity, discriminatory chants
National Writer: Charles Boehm

US Soccer board passes new policies on hiring equity, discriminatory chants
More News
Video
Video
Top Storylines Heading into Week 13! | Headlines
1:31

Top Storylines Heading into Week 13! | Headlines
Bobby Wood on his experiences growing up
7:43

Bobby Wood on his experiences growing up
Howard Webb on centralizing VAR
19:52

Howard Webb on centralizing VAR
Why things are fine in Philly
1:39

Why things are fine in Philly
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10