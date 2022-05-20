Seattle Sounders star Raul Ruidiaz wins Week 12 AT&T Goal of the Week

Two consecutive victories have Seattle Sounders FC back in the Western Conference playoff picture, and the latest triumph also has Raul Ruidiaz back atop the AT&T 5G Goal of the Week voting for Week 12.
Ruidiaz's 28th-minute finish of a gorgeous, 22-pass team buildup stood as the only goal in the Sounders' 1-0 victory at Houston Dynamo FC on Wednesday night, and finished with 40.2% of the voting.
It was Ruidiaz's second goal of the league campaign after also scoring three times in the Sounders' run to the 2022 Concacaf Champions League crown. And it also marked a second consecutive Sounders GOTW win after Cristian Roldan took Week 11 honors.
Alex Muyl's thunderbolt to open the scoring for Nashville SC in their 2-1 win over CF Montreal took second in the voting with 24.5% of the tally.
Daniel Salloi's splendid slaloming run and finish in Sporting Kansas City's 2-1 victory over FC Dallas took third with 21.9% of the vote, and Jackson Yuiell's diving header in the San Jose Earthquakes' 3-2 win over the Portland Timbers rounded out the field with 13.4%.
Check out all of the Week 12 nominees below: