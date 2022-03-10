Efrain Alvarez's thunderbolt wins Week 2 AT&T Goal of the Week

The votes are in, and LA Galaxy homegrown Efrain Alvarez has taken home AT&T 5G Goal of the Week honors for Week 2 of the MLS season for a spectacular golazo in his team's 1-0 road victory over Charlotte FC.
Playing in front of a standalone record crowd of 74,479 fans at Bank of America Stadium for Charlotte FC's first-ever home match, Alvarez silenced the raucous onlookers with the game's only goal in the 77th minute. The 19-year-old unleashed an unstoppable strike from well outside the area that evaded the outstretched arms of Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina at the far post, delivering the Galaxy all three points on the road.
In the end, Alvarez took home 47.4% of the vote among Week 2's nominees.
Coming in second was Portland Timbers winger Yimmi Chara, who earned 36.3% of the vote for his second straight bicycle kick finish in two weeks to start the season. This time, the Colombian did it in Portland's 1-1 road draw at LAFC after accomplishing the same feat one week earlier in a 2-2 draw against the New England Revolution.
Elsewhere, Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan took 10.8% of the vote for his brilliant free kick against the San Jose Earthquakes, while Week 2 MLS Player of the Week Lewis Morgan garnered 5.5% of the vote for his clinical opener en route to a hat trick in RBNY's resounding 4-1 road triumph over Toronto FC.