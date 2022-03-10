Efrain Alvarez's thunderbolt wins Week 2 AT&T Goal of the Week

The votes are in, and LA Galaxy homegrown Efrain Alvarez has taken home AT&T 5G Goal of the Week honors for Week 2 of the MLS season for a spectacular golazo in his team's 1-0 road victory over Charlotte FC .

Playing in front of a standalone record crowd of 74,479 fans at Bank of America Stadium for Charlotte FC's first-ever home match, Alvarez silenced the raucous onlookers with the game's only goal in the 77th minute. The 19-year-old unleashed an unstoppable strike from well outside the area that evaded the outstretched arms of Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina at the far post, delivering the Galaxy all three points on the road.