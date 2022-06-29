Atlanta United's Luiz Araujo wins Week 16 AT&T Goal of the Week

With nearly half the vote, Atlanta United star Luiz Araujo has won AT&T 5G Goal of the Week honors for Week 16 of the 2022 MLS season.
The Brazilian winger took home 46.6% of ballots after beating Toronto FC defender Chris Mavinga 1-v-1 and using his left boot to poke home a far-post shot, interspersed with some nifty dribbling. It’s the Designated Player’s second career AT&T 5G Goal of the Week award after winning in Week 25 of the 2021 campaign, shortly after arriving in MLS from Ligue 1’s Lille last summer.
The only downside? Araujo’s moment of individual brilliance came in a 2-1 defeat at BMO Field.
Araujo outpaced a left-footed blast from Nashville SC defender Daniel Lovitz (21.2%, second place), a chop-and-strike from Houston Dynamo FC maestro Darwin Quintero (18.7%, third place) and a top-of-the-box curler from Toronto midfielder Ralph Priso (13.6%, fourth place).
Check out all the nominees below.