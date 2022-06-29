Atlanta United's Luiz Araujo wins Week 16 AT&T Goal of the Week

The Brazilian winger took home 46.6% of ballots after beating Toronto FC defender Chris Mavinga 1-v-1 and using his left boot to poke home a far-post shot, interspersed with some nifty dribbling. It’s the Designated Player’s second career AT&T 5G Goal of the Week award after winning in Week 25 of the 2021 campaign, shortly after arriving in MLS from Ligue 1’s Lille last summer.