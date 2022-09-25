Tifo-inspired Chicharito powers Galaxy to key Cali Clasico win

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez played the leading role in the circus that is the Cali Clasico, doubling as the magician and the clown in the LA Galaxy ’s critical 3-2 win over the San Jose Earthquakes at Stanford Stadium Saturday night.

Mexico’s all-time leading scorer noticed the Tifo unfurled before the game that read “The LA circus — same clowns, different costumes,” with a picture of a pair of clowns below the message.

“Unbelievable and amazing,” said Chicharito, who added what proved to be the winner in the 69th minute. "The best way to respond to a Tifo like that is scoring two goals and celebrating like a clown.”

Chicharito struck for a brace, including the opening salvo in the 12th minute, which he followed with an animated celebration in response to said Tifo.

“You know, sometimes people think that those kinds of stuff is going to put our confidence in ourselves down and they do completely the opposite. They motivate us, they motivate me at least you know,” he said after the match. “So, thank you. Thank you for the people to put that because that brought something else from me because now I had more desire to win and to get the three points.”

Hot at the right time

The brace brings Chicharito’s season goal total to 17, fifth in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race. He has three goals in his last two games — both wins — as the Galaxy head into the final two games of the regular season.

“You want your striker to be hot at this time of year, that's for sure,” Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney said. “So he's finding good spots, finding them with the ball. He's putting them in the back of the net, that breeds a lot of confidence for him and for the group, so that's always positive.”

Gaston Brugman also scored for the Galaxy, his third goal in his last two games, an added bonus to what the 29-year-old Uruguayan has brought to the LA midfield since his arrival from Italian Serie B side Parma Calcio 1913.