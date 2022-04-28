Goal of the Week

Inter Miami's Leo Campana wins Week 8's Goal of the Week race

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The AT&T 5G Goal of the Week race usually has a clear frontrunner, but the Week 8 batch produced a four-horse race with razor-thin margins.

The end result is a narrow win for Inter Miami CF striker Leo Campana, whose red-hot form helped power a 2-1 win over Atlanta United. The Ecuadorian international earned first place through 27.4% of the vote, a left-footed shot that capped a beautiful over-the-shoulder collection from DeAndre Yedlin’s cross.

Second place belonged to Minnesota United FC forward Robin Lod via 26.4% of the vote. The Finnish international curled home to the far post against Chicago Fire FC after some wonderful close-control dribbling in the penalty area.

Third place went to D.C. United attacker Taxi Fountas with 24.3% of the vote, the byproduct of a first-time volley for his first career MLS goal. Lastly, fourth place (22.0% of the vote) went Toronto FC forward Jesus Jimenez’s way after his dinked-home chip capped a seeing-eye through ball from Kosi Thompson at NYCFC.

Watch all of the nominees below.

Inter Miami CF Leonardo Campana Goal of the Week

Related Stories

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 8
LAFC forward Ismael Tajouri-Shradi wins Week 7 AT&T Goal of the Week
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 7
More News
More News
Inter Miami's Leo Campana wins Week 8's Goal of the Week race
Goal of the Week

Inter Miami's Leo Campana wins Week 8's Goal of the Week race
Three MLS products make ESPN's list of best players under age 21
MLS Exports

Three MLS products make ESPN's list of best players under age 21
Official: Vancouver Whitecaps sign midfielder Andres Cubas from Nimes
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Official: Vancouver Whitecaps sign midfielder Andres Cubas from Nimes
Three ways Nashville SC can capitalize on GEODIS Park-heavy remaining schedule
Voices: Joseph Lowery

Three ways Nashville SC can capitalize on GEODIS Park-heavy remaining schedule
Hendrickson: Chicago Fire targeting "pace on the wings" in transfer market

Hendrickson: Chicago Fire targeting "pace on the wings" in transfer market
Video Review drama & Nico Lodeiro heroics: Seattle Sounders near CCL history vs. Pumas
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Video Review drama & Nico Lodeiro heroics: Seattle Sounders near CCL history vs. Pumas
More News
Video
Video
A new fortress in Nashville! Take an aerial tour of GEODIS Park
8:07

A new fortress in Nashville! Take an aerial tour of GEODIS Park
HIGHLIGHTS: Pumas UNAM vs. Seattle Sounders FC | April 27, 2022
4:22

HIGHLIGHTS: Pumas UNAM vs. Seattle Sounders FC | April 27, 2022
Nerves of steel! Nicolas Lodeiro scores 2 late PKs for Seattle in CCL Final
1:27

Nerves of steel! Nicolas Lodeiro scores 2 late PKs for Seattle in CCL Final
Nico Lodeiro LEVELS it for Seattle in last moments of CCL Final
0:42

Nico Lodeiro LEVELS it for Seattle in last moments of CCL Final
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10