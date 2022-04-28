Inter Miami's Leo Campana wins Week 8's Goal of the Week race

The AT&T 5G Goal of the Week race usually has a clear frontrunner, but the Week 8 batch produced a four-horse race with razor-thin margins.

The end result is a narrow win for Inter Miami CF striker Leo Campana, whose red-hot form helped power a 2-1 win over Atlanta United. The Ecuadorian international earned first place through 27.4% of the vote, a left-footed shot that capped a beautiful over-the-shoulder collection from DeAndre Yedlin’s cross.

Second place belonged to Minnesota United FC forward Robin Lod via 26.4% of the vote. The Finnish international curled home to the far post against Chicago Fire FC after some wonderful close-control dribbling in the penalty area.

Third place went to D.C. United attacker Taxi Fountas with 24.3% of the vote, the byproduct of a first-time volley for his first career MLS goal. Lastly, fourth place (22.0% of the vote) went Toronto FC forward Jesus Jimenez’s way after his dinked-home chip capped a seeing-eye through ball from Kosi Thompson at NYCFC.