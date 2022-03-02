Goal of the Week

Portland's Yimmi Chara bikes his way to Week 1 AT&T Goal of the Week win

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Yimmi Chara has set the tone for what AT&T 5G Goal of the Week looks like for the 2022 MLS season.

The Colombian forward's spectacular bicycle kick, which salvaged a 2-2 draw for the Portland Timbers against the New England Revolution on MLS is Back weekend, took home Week 1's honor with an overwhelming 60.2% of the vote.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez finished second with 14.6% for his late strike in the LA Galaxy’s 1-0 opening win against New York City FC.

Luiz Araujo’s first goal of 2022, courtesy of a sweet Josef Martinez assist in Atlanta United’s 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City, finished a close third with 13.7%.

Rounding out the voting (11.5%) was a vintage Carlos Vela far-post curler to cap the LAFC forward’s third-ever MLS hat trick in a 3-0 rout of the Colorado Rapids.

Check out all of this week’s nominees below.

Goal of the Week Yimmi Chara Portland Timbers

Related Stories

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 1
Atlanta's Josef Martinez wins Week 35 AT&T Goal of the Week
Vote for AT&T MLS Goal of the Week - MLS Week 35
More News
More News
Can LA Galaxy spoil the party in Charlotte FC's home debut?

Can LA Galaxy spoil the party in Charlotte FC's home debut?
Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 2

Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 2
“A massive signing”: Mexico captain Hector Herrera arrives to change future of Houston Dynamo FC
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

“A massive signing”: Mexico captain Hector Herrera arrives to change future of Houston Dynamo FC
Alan Velasco time is approaching for FC Dallas: "We don't want to rush"

Alan Velasco time is approaching for FC Dallas: "We don't want to rush"
Quioto, Jansson fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee after red cards in Montréal-Orlando
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Quioto, Jansson fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee after red cards in Montréal-Orlando
Portland's Yimmi Chara bikes his way to Week 1 AT&T Goal of the Week win
Goal of the Week

Portland's Yimmi Chara bikes his way to Week 1 AT&T Goal of the Week win
More News
Video
Video
Houston Dynamo Signs Héctor Herrera | MLS Today
3:47

Houston Dynamo Signs Héctor Herrera | MLS Today
What You Need to Know on New Leeds United Manager Jesse Marsch | MLS Today Show
9:45

What You Need to Know on New Leeds United Manager Jesse Marsch | MLS Today Show
Landon Donovan's advice to Nashville's Jack Maher
2:02

Landon Donovan's advice to Nashville's Jack Maher
Jack Maher on Nashville's statement win against Seattle
2:15

Jack Maher on Nashville's statement win against Seattle
More Video