Portland's Yimmi Chara bikes his way to Week 1 AT&T Goal of the Week win

Yimmi Chara has set the tone for what AT&T 5G Goal of the Week looks like for the 2022 MLS season.
The Colombian forward's spectacular bicycle kick, which salvaged a 2-2 draw for the Portland Timbers against the New England Revolution on MLS is Back weekend, took home Week 1's honor with an overwhelming 60.2% of the vote.
Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez finished second with 14.6% for his late strike in the LA Galaxy’s 1-0 opening win against New York City FC.
Luiz Araujo’s first goal of 2022, courtesy of a sweet Josef Martinez assist in Atlanta United’s 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City, finished a close third with 13.7%.
Rounding out the voting (11.5%) was a vintage Carlos Vela far-post curler to cap the LAFC forward’s third-ever MLS hat trick in a 3-0 rout of the Colorado Rapids.
Check out all of this week’s nominees below.